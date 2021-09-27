Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 7

“AHHHH!”

Despite his best wishes, the Operation man was still alive.

He’d come to this manor hoping for a fast death…. but every moment he remained alive was agony.

“Hey bro, do you want something for that??”

~Jaguar Jones has taken Ralph to his Party Cave, where he has some rad drugs. ~

Ralph is Dead! He was Vanilla Town!

Mac the lizalfos had finally broken free from his group.

“I’m going to find EVERY ROOM in this house, and I’m going to murder any other teams I come across!” Mac was a little mad with power. Maybe a little too mad.

“Sounds like this feller is lookin’ fer a fight….” A figure emerged from a dark corner, a stack of documents in his hand.

Mac (lizalfos) is dead. He was Vanilla Town!

Twilight shall be at 10:00 PM ET on September the 28h.

Game Board







Rules

This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.

Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!

Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)

Wolves must outnumber town.

??? must ???

Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!

Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂

Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛

Roles

17 Guests (Vanilla Town)

1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂

1 Jailkeeper

4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)

-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)

-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)

-Trapster (Roleblocker)

-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)

1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.

Players

Team Nook

Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Vanilla Town

Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus Vanilla Town

Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town

Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus Trickster Wolf

Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town

Copywight @copywight:disqus Larry Vanilla Wolf

Team Link

MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus

Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town

Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus Vanilla Town

Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town

Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus

Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus Vanilla Town

Team Koopa

Side Character @side_character:disqus

April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town

Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus

Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus

Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town

Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus

Team Splat

Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town

Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf

Hoho @hohodor:disqus

Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus Vanilla Town

Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town

Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced

Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus

