Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 7

“AHHHH!”
Despite his best wishes, the Operation man was still alive.
He’d come to this manor hoping for a fast death…. but every moment he remained alive was agony.
“Hey bro, do you want something for that??”
~Jaguar Jones has taken Ralph to his Party Cave, where he has some rad drugs. ~
Ralph is Dead! He was Vanilla Town!
Mac the lizalfos had finally broken free from his group.
“I’m going to find EVERY ROOM in this house, and I’m going to murder any other teams I come across!” Mac was a little mad with power. Maybe a little too mad.
“Sounds like this feller is lookin’ fer a fight….” A figure emerged from a dark corner, a stack of documents in his hand.
Mac (lizalfos) is dead. He was Vanilla Town!
Twilight shall be at 10:00 PM ET on September the 28h.
This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.
Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!
Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)
Wolves must outnumber town.
??? must ???
Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!
Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂
Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛
17 Guests (Vanilla Town)
1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂
1 Jailkeeper
4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)
-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)
-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)
-Trapster (Roleblocker)
-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)
1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.
Team Nook
Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Vanilla Town Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus Vanilla Town Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus Trickster Wolf Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town Copywight @copywight:disqus Larry Vanilla Wolf
Team Link
MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus Vanilla Town Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town
Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus
Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus Vanilla Town
Team Koopa
Side Character @side_character:disqus
April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus
Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus
Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus
Team Splat
Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf
Hoho @hohodor:disqus
Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus Vanilla Town Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced
Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus
