Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 5

Car on the Edge-ish was determined to find some good in the mess he was in. He had just seen a Wolf assailant, and yet he did nothing to stop them! He drove out of the room at full speed.

“Beep! Beep! Beep beep!” He honked with all his might, but his adversaries were too savvy.

“You know you are moving, like, six inches a second, right?” Said Larry. The wolf picked up the tiny game piece and put him in his shirt pocket.

Cop (Car) on the Edge-ish is dead! He was Vanilla Town

Meanwhile…..

“Orc want HAM, not dumb clothes!”

Orc was on a tear. He was determined to find the source of that delicious smell, wherever it was, He ran through the house, looking high and low for those morsels of finely cured pork: capicola, ham, bacon! But in his lust for meat he ran into someone he didn’t intend to find – a Jaguar.

Goat (Orc) is dead. He was the Space Investigator (town).

Twilight shall be at 7:00 PM ET on September the 25th.

Game Board







Rules

This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.

Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!

Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)

Wolves must outnumber town.

??? must ???

Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!

Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂

Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛

Roles

17 Guests (Vanilla Town)

1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂

1 Jailkeeper

4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)

-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)

-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)

-Trapster (Roleblocker)

-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)

1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.

Players

Team Nook

Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Vanilla Town

Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus

Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town

Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus Trickster Wolf

Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town

Copywight @copywight:disqus

Team Link

MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus

Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town

Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus

Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town

Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus

Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus

Team Koopa

Side Character @side_character:disqus

April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town

Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus

Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus

Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town

Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus

Team Splat

Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town

Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf

Hoho @hohodor:disqus

Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus Vanilla Town

Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town

Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced

Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus

