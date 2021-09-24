Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 5

Car on the Edge-ish was determined to find some good in the mess he was in. He had just seen a Wolf assailant, and yet he did nothing to stop them! He drove out of the room at full speed.
“Beep! Beep! Beep beep!” He honked with all his might, but his adversaries were too savvy.
“You know you are moving, like, six inches a second, right?” Said Larry. The wolf picked up the tiny game piece and put him in his shirt pocket.
Cop (Car) on the Edge-ish is dead! He was Vanilla Town
Meanwhile…..
“Orc want HAM, not dumb clothes!”
Orc was on a tear. He was determined to find the source of that delicious smell, wherever it was, He ran through the house, looking high and low for those morsels of finely cured pork: capicola, ham, bacon! But in his lust for meat he ran into someone he didn’t intend to find – a Jaguar.
Goat (Orc) is dead. He was the Space Investigator (town).
Twilight shall be at 7:00 PM ET on September the 25th.
This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.
Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!
Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)
Wolves must outnumber town.
??? must ???
Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself mod-killed!!
Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂
Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛
17 Guests (Vanilla Town)
1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂
1 Jailkeeper
4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)
-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)
-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)
-Trapster (Roleblocker)
-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)
1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.
Team Nook
Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus Vanilla Town
Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus
Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus Vanilla Town Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus Trickster Wolf Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus Vanilla Town
Copywight @copywight:disqus
Team Link
MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus
Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town
Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus
Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus Vanilla Town
Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus
Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus
Team Koopa
Side Character @side_character:disqus
April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town
Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus
Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus
Banner @bannerthief:disqus Vanilla Town
Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus
Team Splat
Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf
Hoho @hohodor:disqus
Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus Vanilla Town Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town Louie @louiebb:disqus Replaced
Jake @forget_it_jake:disqus
