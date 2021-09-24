Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Sept. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Rebecca, an administrative assistant, participated in “Janpardy!”;

Troy, a written communications specialist, dealt with rowdy opera fans as a Hollywood Bowl usher; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, lost a fight with an apple tree. Matt is a 27-day champ with winnings of $955,201.

Round one stayed close due to Matt missing DD1, but he blew the game wide open in DJ, entering FJ at $31,800 vs. $7,200 for Troy. Rebecca finished DJ in the red at -$4,000.

DD1 – $1,000 – GET-TOGETHERS – Similar to a seminar, this small conference derives its name from Greek words meaning “to drink together” (Matt lost $3,800 on a true DD.)

DD2 – $1,600 – NOVELS BY QUOTE – “One man’s life or death were but a small price to pay for the acquirement of the knowledge which I sought” (On the first clue of DJ, Rebecca lost the window maximum of $2,000.)

DD3 – $1,200 – NOTABLE ASIAN AMERICANS – Not a fan of rock music, he initially turned down the job of designing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Matt won $6,000 from his score of $12,600 vs. $4,000 for Troy.)

FJ – HISTORY OF THE 19-TEENS – Saying he ignored warnings of enemy vessels, the British Admiralty sought to blame William Turner, this ship’s last captain in 1915

Both players were correct on FJ (Troy added an extra letter, but they determined that it could still be pronounced correctly with that spelling). Matt added $17,000 to win with $48,800 for a 28-day total of $1,004,001.

That’s before our time: No one knew the 1959 phone designed for women in pastel colors is the Princess phone, or the Miami Sound Machine signature song that’s also a drum and a dance, “Conga”.

Judging the producers: The category being displayed above the clue during FJ went missing again. Very strange.

One more thing: Congratulations to Mayim Bialik for completing her first week as an official host with zero leftovers.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is symposium? DD2 – What is “Frankenstein”? DD3 – Who was I. M. Pei? FJ – What is the Lusitania? (Matt might have been pulling our legs by writing “Titanic” and crossing it out. For extra fun, he could have gone further and crossed out “Minnow”, “Guppy” and “Pacific Princess”.)

