Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 75

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 73 Results

Spoiler 52.63% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Cheap Treasure [Hideki Asanaka] 47.37% FTL Milky Way (Battle) 47.37% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Starting Over [Naoshi Mizuta] 47.37% Bar Oasis Main Title 47.37% The Last Remnant Swirling Sands 47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Another Dimension 42.11% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Morphogenetic Sorrow 42.11% Pokémon Black and White 2 Champion Iris Battle 36.84% Pokémon Black and White Legendary Pokémon Battle 31.58% Pushmo Mallo’s March 31.58% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Splash Beach 31.58% Mass Effect 3 Resolution 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 – Hope 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Summer Idol [OSTER project] 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles Hometown 26.32% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Battle of the Black Venus [Manabu Namiki] 26.32% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Wicked Spirit [BLACKART] 21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Cumulonimbus Graffiti [ryo + Dixie Flatline] 15.79% Xenoblade Chronicles Beyond the Sky 15.79% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Deep Castle 15.79% Dark Souls Pinwheel 15.79% Sonic Generations City Escape Classic 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV Siren Song 10.53% Shadows of the Damned Shadows of the Damned [with The Damned] [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 42.11% Sonic Colors Aquarium Park Act 3 42.11% Star Wars: The Old Republic Glory, the Galactic Republic 42.11% Pid Moon 42.11% Star Ocean: The Last Hope Nascent Pulse 42.11% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade levan Polkka [Otomania] 42.11% Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth New Messiah 42.11% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Morphogenetic Sorrow 42.11% Pokémon Black and White 2 Champion Iris Battle 36.84% Pokémon Black and White Legendary Pokémon Battle 31.58% Pushmo Mallo’s March 31.58% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Splash Beach 31.58% Mass Effect 3 Resolution 31.58% Xenoblade Chronicles Colony 6 – Hope 26.32% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Summer Idol [OSTER project] 26.32% Xenoblade Chronicles Hometown 26.32% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Battle of the Black Venus [Manabu Namiki] 26.32% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming Wicked Spirit [BLACKART] 21.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Cumulonimbus Graffiti [ryo + Dixie Flatline] 15.79% Xenoblade Chronicles Beyond the Sky 15.79% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Deep Castle 15.79% Dark Souls Pinwheel 15.79% Sonic Generations City Escape Classic 15.79% Final Fantasy XIV Siren Song 10.53% Shadows of the Damned Shadows of the Damned [with The Damned] Projected Final Bubble: 42.31% Again, the 42.11% songs are very much not set in stone; they will be randomized, and some will get the chance to challenge for the top 512. [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 75 will be active until Sunday September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 74 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 75 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 75 is open until Sunday September 26th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...