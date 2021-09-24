30 Day Sports Challenge Day 24: The Best Gardening Game

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re taking a little side detour to talk about the world of competitive garden gaming. There are a lot of these out there – and there are a fair number of physical boardgame gardening games as well – and we’re wanting to hear from this subset to talk about what they enjoy!

Bonus Prompt: What’s the garden game you hate hearing about the most?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...