Nintendo Direct Livechat – Sep 23 2021

Today’s Fall Direct will begin streaming at 3 PM Pacific/6 PM Eastern, and focus mainly on Fall and Winter (January through March 2022) releases. Yours truly will be providing live recap coverage in both the comments and the header.

Results:

Monster Hunter Rise massive Paid Expansion Sunbreak , coming Summer 2022.

, coming Summer 2022. Mario Party Superstars reveals remaining boards (Woody Woods, Horror Land, Yoshi’s Tropical Island), and there being 7 distinct levels for the mini-game only mode.

Square Enix’s The Voice of Cards deckbuilding RPG BY YOKO TARO?! – Releases October 28th . Free demo available today.

deckbuilding RPG BY YOKO TARO?! – Releases . Free demo available today. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – launches October 12th , physical version Early 2022.

, physical version Early 2022. Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity DLC Finale – October 29th launch.

Chocobo GP (Racing!) Available 2022 as a Switch exclusive.

(Racing!) Available 2022 as a Switch exclusive. Smash Fighter Final Reveal will be a dedicated presentation on October 5th.

Kirby And the Forgotten Land: FULLY 3D SANDBOX PLATFORMER with plenty of gameplay footage! Launches Spring 2022 .

FULLY 3D SANDBOX PLATFORMER with plenty of gameplay footage! Launches . Animal Crossing New Horizons New free Major Expansion (featuring Brewster and the Roost cafe) will launch in November, detailed in a dedicated Direct in October.

Mario Golf Super Rush second update: Playable Koopa Troopa and Ninji, and 2 new additional courses releasing today.

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition coming this holiday.

Original KOTOR launching November 11th.

Dying Light 2: Cloud Version coming February 4th 2022 and Dying Light Platinum Edition October 19th.

Triangle Strategy, no longer working title, showcases lots of gameplay details. Launches March 4th 2022 .

. Metroid Dread returns for its likely final trailer ahead of launch in two weeks.

NSO Update “Expansion Pack” launching in Late October: New tier of subscription service featuring N64 and Sega Genesis games. Brief glimpse at new N64 and Genesis NSO controllers.

BANJO-KAZOOIE WAS CONFIRMED AS COMING TO NSO N64 (not at launch, shown in upcoming games)

Shadowrun Trilogy

Castlevania Advance Collection featuring the three GBA titles and Dracula X launches today.

featuring the three GBA titles and Dracula X launches today. Actraiser Renaissance : New HD Remaster of the cult classic SNES game launches today.

: New HD Remaster of the cult classic SNES game launches today. Deltarune Chapter 2 launches on Switch today for free.

Sizzle Reel: Hot Wheels Unleashed, Surviving the Aftermath, SMTV, Wreckfest, Rune Factory 5 launching March 2022.

Shigeru Miyamoto appears! He announces a December 21st 2022 premiere date for the Mario movie, and announces the main cast. Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong. Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Sebastian Maniscalco will also appear, and Charles Martinet will appear in surprise cameos. Charles will probably be Wario and Waluigi, right?

Splatoon 3: New major gameplay footage showcasing new abilities and levels across the globe. The story mode is “Return of the Mammalians!” featuring many returning characters. That’s a big lore reveal.

Closes out with Bayonetta 3 in a very bold form, revealing a crossover between Bayonetta and Astral Chain and plenty of gameplay footage. Bayonetta 3 is finally coming out and launching in 2022.

