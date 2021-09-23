Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Sept. 23

Today’s contestants are:

Guhan, an undergrad student and EMT, had a fire drill during his Jeopardy! audition;

Caroline, an ophtomologist, created a March Madness tournament for her dog; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, has learned an average of one song every five years on the guitar. Matt is a 26-day champ with winnings of $929,401.

Matt was in a close battle with Guhan when Matt found DD3 and doubled up, then went on to a runaway at $26,800 vs. $11,500 for Guhan and $9,200 for Caroline.

DD1 – $600 – SPORTS VENUE NICKNAMES – Home to an NHL team, the SAP center in this California city is nicknamed “The Shark Tank” (Guhan won $1,500 from his score of $3,400 vs. $5,400 for Matt.)

DD2 – $800 – SUPERLATIVES – Before “woman alive”, this word is often applied to multiple Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica (Caroline doubled to $5,600 while remaining in third place.)

DD3 – $1,600 – REVIVAL – Search Etsy for the revival of this 19th c. movement of William Morris that itself looked back to the fine work of medieval times (Matt doubled to $20,800 vs. $9,500 for Guhan.)

FJ – FOOD & DRINK IN THE BIBLE – In the King James Version, these creatures are a plague in Exodus 10, but deemed okay to eat in Leviticus 11

Only Matt was incorrect on FJ (he crossed out the correct response). Matt dropped $1,000 to win with $25,800 for a 27-day total of $955,201.

Wagering strategy: If Guhan had bet everything on DD1 and the rest of the game played out the same way, going into FJ he would have had exactly half of Matt’s total. Then if Guhan bet it all again on FJ, he would have won if Matt made a non-zero wager.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a clue about the “canine shelter” nickname of Gozanga’s basketball arena, players guessed “dog house” and “dog pound” but not the correct response, “kennel”.

This day in Mattsylvania: The champ rediscovered the usefulness of counting on his fingers to solve a clue.

Judging the producers: The category being displayed above the FJ clue during the 30-second thinking period was back!

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is San Jose? DD2 – Who is fastest? DD3 – What is Arts and Crafts? FJ – What are locusts? (Matt crossed that out and wrote “frogs”.)

