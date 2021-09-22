The Wednesday Politics Thread

It took the persistent national coverage of the disappearance of a White, blonde young Woman for the country to come to few key realizations:

• Men are still killing their partners instead of breaking up, letting go, and moving on with their lives;

• Far too many cops are still in bad need of training, in not only recognizing the signs of domestic and mental abuse, but in also handling situations of abuse accordingly instead of coddling the fragile entitled privileged feelings of abusers further abetting the violence done against their victims;

• Society at large is still conditioned to protect and legitimize White Male abusers instead of protecting the victims of abuse, until too late;

• Society at large is finally recognizing, with shock, the disturbing realities of Missing White Woman Syndrome, of the staggering number of Black, Indigenous, LGBTQI, and People of Color regularly disappearing but hardly making a blip in local news coverage, let alone national news, and how society itself reacts with absolute disinterest if their disappearance ever makes that small blip;

In just a few weeks, America has learned that under the leadership of James B. Comey, the FBI had lied and attempted to hide and dismiss the rape and sexual assault of US gymnasts who came forward, mostly Girls and Women. The same James Comey who fostered a climate of abuse and condoned blunt discrimination against Women within the FBI ranks. The same James Comey who ignored his boss warning against breaking norms nine days before elections, because she was a Woman (Loretta Lynch); the same James Comey who opted to preen in front of the cameras and falsely accuse the Democratic Presidential Candidate, because she was a Woman, and how he conveniently hid that the Republican Presidential Candidate and his campaign were also under FBI investigation, because he wasn’t a Woman. America, once again, witnessed how obvious signs of abuse were ignored and dismissed by law-enforcement, because the victim was a Woman and the perpetrator was a White Man. America is also often reminded that the January 6, 2021 insurrection was planned, strategized, financed and perpetrated by a majority of White Men in order to subvert Democracy and elevate the most vile of entitled privileged White Men. Do you need a reminder, America, how a majority of mass shooters are White Men and how they’re often arrested instead of being killed on the spot.

No, I’m not here to condemn all White Men. I don’t have hatred for White men. I’m simply reminding you that none of your big talk, big promises, big thrives for Equity and Equality, big fighting words for Women’s Rights to bodily autonomy, for Civil Rights, for LGBTQI Rights, none of your actions, none of your fevered speeches in support of Progressive values will bear significant fruit and lasting change if you don’t recognize and address the constant dangers of centering White Male Grievances. Your constant coddling of their privileged entitled feelings instead of holding them up to the same standards that you hold everyone else, as well as holding them accountable for their actions has caused the genocide of the American People, has needlessly hurt and ended countless lives and crashed world-wide economies. When you center and amplify White Male Grievances you give it more power. You legitimize it. You justify it.

And you become its accomplice.

Don’t you think it’s high time to dare and change behaviors, dare to center the victims instead of the perpetrators? Something, something about repeating the same crazy irrational behavior over, over, and again but expecting different results, and all that jazz.

