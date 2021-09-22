The Book Nook Checks the Calendar (9/22)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

I hope everyone got their traditional second breakfast ready because today is Hobbit Day, celebrated in honor of what is supposedly Bilbo and Frodo Baggins’ birthday in The Lord of the Rings. I say “supposedly” because the Shire calendar doesn’t quite match up with ours. According to Wikipedia there is “some debate” over what the correct date is, because of course there is.

Anyway, Hobbit Day is one among many celebrations of books and/or specific characters from them. Most famous is probably Bloomsday, June 16, the day James Joyce’s seminal novel Ulysses is set on. In Dublin you can participate in (partial) readings of the book and pub crawls, but it’s celebrated in other countries as well.

In The Netherlands, people have taken to organize readings of Gerard Reve’s famous Dutch Novel, De avonden, over the nights during which it is set as well (from December 22 to December 31).

So are there any of these (types of) anniversaries you’ve participated in? Or do you read certain books on a particular date? Let us know!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

