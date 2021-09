Today’s day thread is about the scene in Spirited Away where Chihiro rides a train.

Common interpretations of this scene are that it’s about growing up (as the whole film is) or that it represents the quiet despair of adulthood or maybe even a journey into a kind of afterlife.

I just like it. I don’t know why it resonates with me so much, but it is my favorite.

Have a good day.

