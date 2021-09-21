The Great Frinkiac Challenge gets out of the pool

Happy Tuesday and for the first time in well over a year welcome to the Frinkiac Challenge! This used to be a regular feature that I post way less often now because I’m directionless garbage, but it’s pretty simple to explain. Just use frinkiac.com, morbotron.com, masterofallscience.com, funcooker.fun, penskefile.com, or any similar site you might happen to be familiar with, to juxtapose screencaps from some of the Avocado’s favorite shows with quotes from our dedicated theme of the week.

This time, for no specific reason, our theme is shows produced for Adult Swim! Anything from the Venture Bros to Frisky Dingo to Tuca and Bertie is fair game!

