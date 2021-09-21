The Creative Endeavors Thread Nails Its Thumb To the Mast

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

My graphic process generally involves me sitting down in a bar, cafe, or some other public place (all right, usually a bar) and doodling until a picture somehow begins to take shape (doesn’t have to be public, necessarily, but I tend to accomplish or at least start my best work therein; something to do with the surrounding energy). I go back and forth on calling them “illustrations”; there’s no existing text to accompany, but I don’t think I’ve ever done a single one of my pictures without at least some kind of imagined narrative (I don’t draw still lifes, for instance, or at least consider them finished pictures). Given my tastes and the general state of the world over the past several years, I’ve often been able to channel my feelings therein with fantastic or grotesque subjects—sinister countrysides, ominous hooded figures, and so on (given our local political geography, the pairing’s not exactly inappropriate).

Randos from equally random rambles ’round Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Recently, though, I’ve started to have more of a yen for realism, or at least more portrayals and visual documentation of the local scene. As social and cultural life starts to coalesce once more (not mine, though I’m working on that), I’ve been using contemporary locales more as backdrops, though fitfully (I rarely portrayed masks until several months ago, when there was a flurry in my pictures, partly, perhaps, a subconscious reaction to vaccination or the prospect thereof). One of the more unexpectedly challenging components to the process has been getting people down in thumbnail sketches over the past year. I’d done this in small amounts before, but it feels like part of my readjustment process the past few months has been to chronicle, if in relatively brief strokes, the fitful and occasionally troublesome return of crowds to city and campus streets.

Almost certainly students, whether on the Michigan campus or not.

Above and below are the results, some of the implications of which I’ve decided to save for my next post (which may or may not have something to do with my increasing difficulty in finding discussion subjects for the potentially interested).

The Diag at the University of Michigan, two weeks ago.

How’s your work going?

