Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (9/21)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Today’s bonus prompt: What is the most embarrassing time you’ve cried during a movie?

The Wedding Singer is an Adam Sandler film. It did the retro-80’s thing in 1998, which to his credit is some years before the nostalgia boom really hit. Ahead of its time, this movie. So all the goofy 80’s stuff is played for laughs, with characters imitating Boy George and Madonna.

It’s a slob vs. snobs movie where the protagonist is a guy who sings at weddings and bar mitvahs. In the climax he gets help from Billy Idol to do a performance while on a plane because first-class passengers are given free reign to do anything they want. It’s all very silly.

The Sandler sings “Growing Old With You,” and tears statt welling in my eyes. Not tear of sadness, but tears of happiness. Because the imagined life of Sandler and Drew Barrymore being and old married couple is something I always want in my life. I cry all the way to Steve Buscemi singing “True” from Spandau Ballet.

It’s the most embarrassing because, dammit, this movie didn’t want me to take it seriously, and I still got emotionally invested at the cheesiest moment in the film.

Damn you, Wedding Singer… you made it work.

Next week: Bond. James Bond.

