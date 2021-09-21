Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 9/21/21

Summer School: Chapter 7

When the guilt over Brainwave’s death becomes too much to handle, Yolanda is forced to make a heartbreaking decision.

Blind Spots

Kelly is horrified when the Ormfell building implodes, injuring many in the community, including Joey. However, her horror quickly turns to frustration when she realizes that the hospital is overwhelmed, people are getting sicker, and no one is coming to help – including Supergirl who is busy fighting Nyxly. Knowing that she can make a difference, Kelly embraces her power and fully steps into her role as Guardian.

