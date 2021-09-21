Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 21

Please welcome today’s contestants:

John, a logistics manager, got the Jeopardy! call in the emergency room;

Melissa, a corporate attorney, was on David Letterman’s tribute to Boston; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, seems to be old hat to his labmates. Matt is a 24-day champ with winnings of $857,001.

Matt doubled up on DD1 and had $18,600 at the end of the first round. With a huge lead, he gambled $15,000 on DD3 and missed, but still had an easy runaway at $23,200 vs. $3,600 for Melissa and $2,000 for John.

DD1 – $600 – COLOR ME GOOD – On Oct. 2, 1976 the game was over for Dave Wagstaffe of the Blackburn Rovers, the first English player ousted with this (Matt doubled up to $14,800.)

DD2 – $2,000 – ABDICATION NATION – In 1689 the English parliament announced that this king II abdicated; “was allowed to escape” is probably more accurate (John lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD3 – $2,000 – AWARDS & PRIZES – Named for a British man, this prestigious award is funded by Google & Intel & given for contributions in computer science (Matt lost $15,000 from his score of $36,200 vs. $2,000 for Melissa.)

FJ – CHILDREN’S BOOKS – A book by her says, “It is said that the effect of eating too much lettuce is ‘soporific’… but then I am not a rabbit”

Everyone was correct on FJ.. Matt added $13,000 to win with $36,200 for a 25-day total of $893,201.

Movie miscues: The players missed three clues in a category about the franchises associated with sequel titles that were provided, “Rogue Nation” (“Mission: Impossible”), “The Golden Army” (“Hellboy”) and “Parabellum” (“John Wick”).

Quiz show overlap dept.: The category DECIPHER OUR TOP-SECRET CODE was substantially identical to a segment on Monday’s episode of the daily U.K. quiz “Richard Osman’s House of Games”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is red card? DD2 – Who was James II? DD3 – What is the Turing Award? FJ – Who was Potter?

