Werewolf 163: Dire Manor Day 3

While his team debated the meaning of the Chance Cube, Phoenix Wright did what he did best – investigated! What was this odd cube, and how was it floating in the middle of the room! Something seemed odd here, that’s for sure. He crawled under it to get a better look when he saw a strange button.

“Ah hah, a clue!” he thought. “What better way to see what it does than pushing this large red button while under the hovering brick cube?”

Elsewhere a spooky ghost plumber says, “OH NOO!”

Malthusc (Phoenix Wright) has died! He was Vanilla Town!

Twilight shall be at 9:00 PM ET on September the 21st.

Game Board







Rules

This Werewolf setup puts a spin on our standard rules as teams will also be responsible for moving around a physical game board as a day action. Each team will have a base number of moves that can possibly be influenced as the game progresses. Players can move in cardinal directions, but not diagonally. Each board tile will have a corresponding number.

Of course, standard Werewolf rules also apply!

Town’s win condition is to eliminate the scum factions(s)

Wolves must outnumber town.

??? must ???

Please make at least 3 comments a day to keep the game moving, otherwise you may find yourself modkilled!!

Attack arguments not people, and remember this is just a game! The most important thing is to have fun and allow others to do the same. 🙂

Roleplays are not required but encouraged. It’s a spooky house, I’m sure you can think of something 😛

Roles

17 Guests (Vanilla Town)

1 Space investigator – can peek under a board tile every night 🙂

1 Jailkeeper

4 Business Associates (WOLVES!)

-Sneakster (Wolf may peak at an adjacent space as a night action)

-Trickster (May switch two game board times – 2 shot)

-Trapster (Roleblocker)

-Larry (Vanilla – just happy to be included)

1 – EMPTY VESSEL – You gaze into their eyes and see no light.

Players

Team Nook

Goat @GoatfulDead:disqus

Tiff Aching @tiffachingsgoldenhare:disqus

Jam @JamMoritarty:disqus

Hayes @TheHayesCode:disqus

Raven’n’Rose @ravenampersand:disqus

Copywight @copywight:disqus

Team Link

MacCrocodile @MacCrocodile:disqus

Marlowe @marlowespade:disqus Vanilla Town

Narrowstrife @narrowstrife:disqus

Grumproro @Grumproro:disqus

Shinichiki @shinichiki:disqus

Wasp @unstoppablewasp:disqus

Team Koopa

Side Character @side_character:disqus

April @April_LKD:disqus Vanilla Town

Ralph @RalphWaldoWiggum:disqus

Emmelemm @emmelemm:disqus

Banner @bannerthief:disqus

Nate @NateTheLesser:disqus

Team Splat

Malthusc – @malthusc:disqus Vanilla Town

Sic @sic_humor:disqus Sneakster Wolf

Hoho @hohodor:disqus

Cop @copontheedgeish:disqus

Smokey @disqus_76Ia43yyLD:disqus Vanilla Town

Louie @louiebb:disqus

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...