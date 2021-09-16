Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: With Brooklyn 99 ending this week, where do you see the future of cop shows in terms of dramas and comedies?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH, 2021:

Backyard Blowout Series Premiere (Peacock)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale (NBC)

Cheyenne And Lola (Sundance Now)

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol Series Premiere (Peacock)

Dark Side Of The Ring Season Premiere (Vice)

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny Season Premiere (MTV)

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa Season Premiere (HGTV)

Floribama Shore Season Premiere (MTV)

He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe Series Premiere (Netflix)

My Heroes Were Cowboys (Netflix)

Tacoma FD Season Three Premiere (truTV)

The Harper Family Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Premise Series Premiere (Hulu)

Tig N Seek (HBO Max)

Tiny Food Fight Series Premiere (Discovery+)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH, 2021:

Ankahi Kahaniya (Netflix)Black Power (Amazon)

Chicago Party Aunt Series Premiere (Netflix)

Cry Macho (HBO Max)

Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders: Making The Team Season Premiere (CMT)

Do, Re & Mi (Amazon)

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie (Amazon)

My Husband’s Secret Brother (LMN)

Sex Education Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

SparkShorts: Nona (Disney+)

Squid Game Series Premiere (Netflix)

Subnormal: A British Scandal (Amazon)

The God’s Honest Truth With Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey Series Premiere (Comedy Central)

The Father Who Moves Mountains (Netflix)

The Mad Woman’s Bail (Amazon)

The Morning Show Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Proof Is Out There Season Premiere (History)

The Stronghold (Netflix)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Tooned In (Nickelodeon)

Uprising (Amazon)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2021:

Batman: The Audio Adventures Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Extreme Salvage Squad Series Premiere (Discovery+)

48 Hours Season Premiere (CBS)

Imperfect High (Lifetime)

Outgrown Series Premiere (HGTV)

Raise A Glass To Love (Hallmark)

Trouble In Suburbia (Lifetime)

2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19TH, 2021:

Alaskan Bush People Season Premiere (Discovery+)

Fiasco Series Premiere (Epix)

Finding Love In Mountain View (HMM)

Halloween Wars Season Premiere (Food)

Killers Of The Cosmos Series Premiere (Science)

Muhammad Ali (PBS)

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)

Teenage Euthanasia Series Premiere (Adult Swim)

The Circus Season Premiere (Showtime)

Wheels Of Beauty (Lifetime)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, 2021:

Ordinary Joe Series Premiere (NBC)

The Voice Season Premiere (NBC)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21ST, 2021:

New Amsterdam Season Premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22ND, 2021:

Chicago Fire Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med Season Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD Season Premiere (NBC)

Crime Stories: India Detectives Series Premiere (Netflix)

Confessions Of An Invisible Girl (Netflix)

Dear White People Volume Four Premiere (Netflix)

Intrusion (Netflix)

Jaguar Series Premiere (Netflix)

Star Wars Visions Series Premiere (Disney+)

