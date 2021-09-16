30 Day Sports Challenge Day 16: Your Favorite Board Game

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re shifting gears a bit to talk about the sport of board games! Yes, we’re stretching the rules a bit here but we’re curious to see if there’s interest in this area to potentially do a board game month at some point. Today, we want to know about your favorite competitive board game (and would you want to see it played competitively for broadcast)!

Bonus Prompt: What’s the game that you hate playing the most?

Extra Bonus prompt: What’s your favorite board game that you can never play because other people just make it a problem?

