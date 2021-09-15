The Road To Meaningful Greatness – Wednesday Politics Thread

Good morning, Politicadoes!

First things first, just in case you missed it:

I've seen enough: the vote to recall CA Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fails. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 15, 2021

After months of peddling lies to an already disarrayed base, amplifying dangerous anti-science propaganda, pushing an incompetent, unqualified, self-hating xenophobic anti-Black nazi-loving grifter, the most unhinged faction of the Republican Party lost yet another attempt at subverting the will of the majority.

The most frustrating part of this recall endeavor is that it forced the State of California to spend over $250 million on a travesty. Its only accomplishment was giving a national stage to shady characters while openly making a mockery out of democratic norms. And there will be no meaningful consequences to all those involved in pushing and forcing the recall.

A society normalizing lack of accountability, but only for the Party of White Privilege. A party slaughtering their own in full view; encouraging each other to stoop lower, to dumb-down their fevered followers further, and most heinously, they’re elevating stupidity into an art form worthy of praise, admiration, and blind loyalty.

Anti-vaxxers are now experimenting fighting Covid by ingesting Betadine, an anti-bacterial topical solution used for cuts and scrapes and in douches. Betadine is highly toxic and poisonous when ingested. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 13, 2021

They’re now putting ivermectin on tampons and inserting them. WTF. pic.twitter.com/aT5s48xB7l — TM (@tlfmgator00) September 14, 2021

And despite moments of clarity where many realize they’re the sheep being lead to slaughter in order to preserve the lies of a butthurt egotistical genocidal maniac, those moments do not last long enough to save themselves let alone their children laboring to breathe in emergency rooms.

Biden says even @FoxNews has a mandatory vaccine policy. Is that true? That can't be true. Have Hannity and Tucker and the others gotten the vaccine? That just can't be true. — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 9, 2021

'Are we the sheep?': Frustrated QAnon followers baffled that Newsom recall is headed for failure https://t.co/54fI8z5Phn — Raw Story (@RawStory) September 14, 2021

And this has been often the problem with extremism. Instead of holding their leadership, their mentors, their celebrated public figures accountable, they rather elevate the most toxic authoritarian elements, pretending it is the truest form of masculinity worthy of loyalty, while encouraging and fostering echo-chambers circle-jerks where their celebrities never learn, never grow, never evolve.

For all the bullshit often blamed on the Democratic Party, they remain a lot more caring and empathetic towards not just their base, but everyone living in their country. And that’s because their own base holds them to higher standards. Witness their reaction when one of their own spouts bullshit, whether about process or their cousin’s friend’s swollen testicle. They do not defend or seek to protect from well-deserved ridicule; doesn’t matter if that person has a huge social media following, or has often promoted Democratic Party candidates, or raised money for the party. When someone uses their platform to misinform and put people’s lives in danger, they get DRAGGED. Mercilessly!

They don’t get coddled, no one makes excuses for their stupidity, and their fans refuse to allow them to get away with it.

Joy Reid said it more eloquently than yours truly.



pic.twitter.com/jKXd28AGRr — Chanteezy 💛♉️ (@iamchanteezy) September 14, 2021

Accountability makes people better. It pushes a great potential into becoming a transformative figure that unites and mobilizes nations to defeat the toxicity of undeserved Privilege and Entitlement. Hold your favorite public figures accountable, do not coddle their egos but transform them instead into the greatness you believe is within them.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...