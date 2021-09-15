The Book Nook Re-Reads Their Favorites (9/15)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Hi Book Nookers! I’m feeling a bit under the weather today so I’m going to keep my ramblings short. As for the discussion prompt, I was wondering what is the book you have re-read the most, how many times have you re-read it, and why specifically this book?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. An occasional exception would be fine with me, but let us use our words as often as possible.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...