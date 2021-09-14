Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

Today’s person of the day is Cameron Kasky (he/him), a gun control activist.

In the news,

“We Are Not Afraid”: LGBTQ+ Activists March Through Brooklyn to Protest Anti-Gay Hate Crime

This Newspaper Is Being Accused of Censoring Judith Butler for Comparing TERFs to Fascists

Bisexual Iowa Teacher Placed On Leave, Students Hold Walkout In Protest

Texas Is Pushing the Most Anti-Trans Bills in the Country. Advocates Fear Deadly Consequences

The project of the day is Never Say You Can’t Survive: How to Get Through Hard Times By Making Up Stories by Charlie Jane Anders

