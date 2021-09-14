Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Sept. 14

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Elizabeth, a community theater artistic director, likes “Much Ado About Nothing”;

Daniel, a tutor, engaged in a “forced labor of love”; and

Matt, a Ph.D. student, prefers being compared to “Turner” rather than “Hooch”. Matt is a 19-day champ with winnings of $642,601.

Matt opened a big lead with a double-up on DD1, Daniel got to within half of Matt’s score on DD3, but he couldn’t quite stop Matt’s runaway at $35,200 vs. $16,400 for Daniel and $6,000 for Elizabeth.

DD1 – $400 – THE WILD WEST – Founded in 1876, this South Dakota city was named for the deceased trees found in the area (Matt doubled to $15,200.)

DD2 – $800 – THE OLD TESTAMENT – Potiphar’s wife tries to seduce this dream translator, who resists & ends up being sent to jail (Elizabeth won the table limit of $2,000.)

DD3 – $2,000 – 17th CENTURY NAMES – in 1637 this poet wrote “Lycidas” to commemorate the death of a Cambridge schoolmate (Still very early in the round, Daniel doubled to $8,800 vs. $17,600 for Matt.)

FJ – SCIENTIFIC ETYMOLOGY – 2 of the 3 men for whom armalcolite, a dark gray mineral discovered in 1969, is named

Matt and Elizabeth were correct on FJ. Matt added $1,000 to win with $36,200 for a 20-day total of $678,801.

Making the chip shot: For a clue about the length of overtime in regular season NFL games, after Matt said fifteen minutes and Daniel said five, Elizabeth split the uprights by responding with ten.

One-week host corner: At the top of the show, Richards offered his “…pledge to ‘Jeopardy!’ fans everywhere is to continue to make this stage a place where our contestants can shine their absolute brightest.” Interesting that they left this in.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Deadwood? DD2 – Who was Joseph? DD3 – Who was John Milton? FJ – Who are (two of) Armstrong, Collins and Aldrin?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...