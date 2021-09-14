The No Whammies Night Thread (9/14/21)

Press Your Luck is an American game show that debuted in 1983. Sort of a combination of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, the original Press Your Luck only lasted for three years and is most remembered for the “Whammies,” little cartoon creatures that bedeviled contestants with the misfortune to land on a “Whammy.”

There have been a few attempts to revive the show, including the current version, which premiered in 2019 and is still running with host Elizabeth Banks. I haven’t seen it, but here are some new Whammies that will definitely never feel dated. . . .

Game of Whammies

The Whamchelor

Mission Whampossible

98 Whammies

Unidentified Flying Whammy

George Whammington

Her Evil Whamnesty

Topical Whammy

Have a great Night Thread, Avocados! Don’t press your luck!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...