Stargirl/Supergirl Live Chat 9/14/21

Summer School: Chapter 6

Cindy and her new team make their move against the JSA, which leads to an epic showdown.

Mxy in the Middle

Supergirl and team must stop Nyxly from vanquishing a familiar face from Supergirl’s past – Mr. Mxyzptlk. Mxy returns and explains Nyxly’s dark history to the super team in the best way he knows how – in song form. Meanwhile, Lena visits her mother’s birthplace in Newfoundland, eager to dig into her past but is shocked by the small town’s icy reception towards her.

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...