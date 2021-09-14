Musicals Thread (Epilogue After Epilogue)

Welcome to the Musicals Thread, the Avocado’s space for anything and everything related to musical theatre! Every month I’ll post a discussion prompt, but please feel free to comment on other topics, from new discoveries to old favorites. If you have ideas for future prompts or would like to write a feature for the thread, let me know!

This month’s prompt was inspired by this absolutely beautiful performance by Josh Groban as Pierre Bezukhov, set seven years after the events of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812: youtube.com/watch?v=mDd6N3Masfo&list=LL&index=55 (sorry, the video itself would not play when I tried to embed it, but you should be able to copy and paste the link)

I love good happily-ever-after as much as the next person, but I also love a well-done exploration of how the characters’ lives go on after the main adventure has concluded. Sometimes it’s kind of comforting to see that aspect of real life reflected in art, grounding a story’s more idealized moments and making them seem more attainable, and reminding us that we will keep moving and changing, too.

What show would you like to see or create an epilogue for? This could apply whether you thought the original ending was lacking or loved it but would still like to spend more time with these characters and their world. Next to Normal is a show that runs on examining the messy and uncertain, and it wouldn’t fit for it to give pat answers. Even so, I get curious about what happens to the Goodman family (and Henry) in the years ahead – what healing (if any) they find, which relationships thrive or falter. Just a check-in, like Pierre’s, is all I’d want – one epilogue among many.

