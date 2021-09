COME ON DOWN! Today we are celebrating the 50th season of The Price is Right!

A cornerstone of sick days during our formative years , this hour-long game show runs the gamut of emotions. The highs…the lows…the sweet smell of victory and the agony of defeat, punctuated with the classic losing horn.

We celebrate a classic today here at the Avocado.

Something to Discuss – Tell us your favorite pricing game(s).

Here is the first game of the new season for your viewing pleasure.

