Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 65

Group 63 Results

Spoiler 72.22% Bayonetta Red & Black 66.67% Trails From Zero C.S.P.D. -Crossbell State Police Department- 61.11% NieR The Ultimate Weapon 61.11% The Unfinished Swan The Monument Falls 61.11% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 8 – I Love You 55.56% Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga Twilight Wanderers 55.56% Shatter Hyperspace Bonus Level 50.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Exhibition Match 44.44% DoDonPachi Resurrection Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki] 38.89% Mario Kart 7 Shy Guy Bazaar 38.89% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light Riding on the Dragon 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles Eryth Sea 33.33% Plants vs Zombies Ultimate Battle 33.33% Trails of Azure Tower of the Shadow of Death -Jukebox- 33.33% Trails from Zero Intense Chase 27.78% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge She Got Moves 27.78% The Fruit of Grisaia The Moon is Watching 27.78% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance Deep Drop 22.22% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Easy 22.22% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Tragic Scream 22.22% Demon’s Souls The Nexus 22.22% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chores and Other Scary Stuff 22.22% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade The Intense Singing of Hatsune Miku [cosMo] 11.11% Limbo Gravity Jump [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 40.00% A Witch’s Tale Once Upon A Time 40.00% Muramasa: The Demon Blade Dim Twilight [A] [Masaharu Iwata] 40.00% Trails from Zero Firm Strength 40.00% Katamari Forever Bluffing Spirit 40.00% World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Balloon Ride 40.00% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend Meltdown [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [iroha/sasaki] 40.00% Sonic Generations Vs. Silver the Hedgehog 40.00% Portal 2 There She Is 40.00% Rhythm Heaven Fever Hole in One 38.89% Mario Kart 7 Shy Guy Bazaar 38.89% Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light Riding on the Dragon 33.33% Xenoblade Chronicles Eryth Sea 33.33% Plants vs Zombies Ultimate Battle 33.33% Trails of Azure Tower of the Shadow of Death -Jukebox- 33.33% Trails from Zero Intense Chase 27.78% Shantae: Risky’s Revenge She Got Moves 27.78% The Fruit of Grisaia The Moon is Watching 27.78% Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance Deep Drop 22.22% Left 4 Dead 2 Dead Easy 22.22% El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron Tragic Scream 22.22% Demon’s Souls The Nexus 22.22% Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?! Chores and Other Scary Stuff 22.22% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade The Intense Singing of Hatsune Miku [cosMo] 11.11% Limbo Gravity Jump Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Sunday September 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 65 is open until Sunday September 12th at 10:00PM Pacific

