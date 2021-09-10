Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 65

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 63 Results
|72.22%
|Bayonetta
|Red & Black
|66.67%
|Trails From Zero
|C.S.P.D. -Crossbell State Police Department-
|61.11%
|NieR
|The Ultimate Weapon
|61.11%
|The Unfinished Swan
|The Monument Falls
|61.11%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 8 – I Love You
|55.56%
|Ys vs. Sora no Kiseki: Alternative Saga
|Twilight Wanderers
|55.56%
|Shatter
|Hyperspace Bonus Level
|50.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Exhibition Match
|44.44%
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|Vertigo [Stage 5] [Manabu Namiki]
|38.89%
|Mario Kart 7
|Shy Guy Bazaar
|38.89%
|Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light
|Riding on the Dragon
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Eryth Sea
|33.33%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Ultimate Battle
|33.33%
|Trails of Azure
|Tower of the Shadow of Death -Jukebox-
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|Intense Chase
|27.78%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|She Got Moves
|27.78%
|The Fruit of Grisaia
|The Moon is Watching
|27.78%
|Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|Deep Drop
|22.22%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dead Easy
|22.22%
|El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
|Tragic Scream
|22.22%
|Demon’s Souls
|The Nexus
|22.22%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Chores and Other Scary Stuff
|22.22%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|The Intense Singing of Hatsune Miku [cosMo]
|11.11%
|Limbo
|Gravity Jump
Newly Eliminated1
|40.00%
|A Witch’s Tale
|Once Upon A Time
|40.00%
|Muramasa: The Demon Blade
|Dim Twilight [A] [Masaharu Iwata]
|40.00%
|Trails from Zero
|Firm Strength
|40.00%
|Katamari Forever
|Bluffing Spirit
|40.00%
|World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria
|Balloon Ride
|40.00%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Extend
|Meltdown [Dreamy Theater Vers.] [iroha/sasaki]
|40.00%
|Sonic Generations
|Vs. Silver the Hedgehog
|40.00%
|Portal 2
|There She Is
|40.00%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Hole in One
|38.89%
|Mario Kart 7
|Shy Guy Bazaar
|38.89%
|Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light
|Riding on the Dragon
|33.33%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Eryth Sea
|33.33%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Ultimate Battle
|33.33%
|Trails of Azure
|Tower of the Shadow of Death -Jukebox-
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|Intense Chase
|27.78%
|Shantae: Risky’s Revenge
|She Got Moves
|27.78%
|The Fruit of Grisaia
|The Moon is Watching
|27.78%
|Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance
|Deep Drop
|22.22%
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Dead Easy
|22.22%
|El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron
|Tragic Scream
|22.22%
|Demon’s Souls
|The Nexus
|22.22%
|Adventure Time: Hey Ice King Why’d You Steal Our Garbage?!
|Chores and Other Scary Stuff
|22.22%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|The Intense Singing of Hatsune Miku [cosMo]
|11.11%
|Limbo
|Gravity Jump
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 65 will be active until Sunday September 12th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 64 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 65 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 65 is open until Sunday September 12th at 10:00PM Pacific