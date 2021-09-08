30 Day Sports Challenge Day 8: Your Favorite Water Sport

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

As we dig into this month of sports, today we’re all about water sports! hey! hey! Not that kind!

Water sports can be a whole lot of fun and a very different challenge than other kinds, and the majority of them are single-person based so it can definitely be about personality. What’s your favorite water sport?

Bonus prompt: Which water sport would you eliminate from the Olympics?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...