Buddy Holly was born on this day in 1936, and died in a plane crash on February 3, 1959. He made some great music during his way-too-short career. And yes, he was the subject of a Weezer song.

Stay safe out there, get vaccinated when you can, keep wearing masks indoors, all that stuff. Post cat pictures and be excellent to each other.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...