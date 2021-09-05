‘Shang-Chi’ Delivers Win With The September 3rd– 6th Box Office Weekend

With this being a holiday weekend, the reporting will be a bit split when it comes to the totals as Disney will want to talk about the four-day total that includes the Monday holiday, which is tradition. But for the standard three-day weekend, the only new film going wide with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings takes the top spot by quite the mile. So much so that pretty much everything else is well under $10 million this weekend.

Shang-Chi landed with a $71 million take in the 4,300 locations where it’s playing, making for a screen average of just over $16,000. Regardless of the pandemic and issues, this is a strong opening as the previous record holder for the holiday weekend was Halloween back in 2007 which opened with $30 million. That puts it in the books to be sure for quite some time to come and once you add in the Monday totals it’ll likely hold it for some time and show some strength in the film going forward.

The film also benefits from being a theatrical exclusive as there is no Disney Premiere option being made available as it has a 45-day window for the theater. The film is expected to do well over the next couple of weeks with no really big opening films as a few things have been pushed back and it’s really not until the end of the month that we’re getting anything significant as we move into No Time to Die territory.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Disney $71,400,000 4,300 $16,605 $71,400,000 2 Candyman Universal $10,550,000 3,569 $2,956 $39,063,000 3 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $8,719,000 3,885 $2,244 $91,892,981 4 Paw Patrol Paramount $4,000,000 3,004 $1,332 $30,325,000 5 Jungle Cruise Disney $3,950,000 3,075 $1,285 $105,647,991 6 Don’t Breathe 2 Sony $2,210,000 2,176 $1,016 $27,991,000 7 Respect United Artists Releasing $1,265,000 2,107 $600 $21,918,000 8 Suicide Squad, The Warner Bros. $905,000 1,561 $580 $54,407,000 9 Black Widow Disney $748,000 750 $997 $182,501,319 10 Night House, The Searchlight $552,000 1,020 $541 $6,297,926 11 Protege, The Lionsgate $525,000 1,451 $362 $6,891,230 12 Old Universal $470,000 742 $633 $47,251,000

