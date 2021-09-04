Svengoolie Discussion Thread 9/4/2021: War of the Colossal Beast

BERT I. GORDON ALERT. From the MeTV website…

“A mysterious series of food truck robberies makes government officials doubt that the 60-foot tall Colossal Man is dead. He is discovered in a desolate mountain range in Mexico, insane and horribly disfigured. The military drugs him and transports him back to America where he promptly escapes and wreaks havoc on a city.”

Strangely, I”m not sure Svengoolie has shown the original Amazing Colossal Man in recent years? I did my homework and watched the MST3K version last night, so I”m good to go!

Want to watch along with us? JustWatch has multiple free options. Unfortunately, Locast is no longer an option because they shut down this week, after a questionable legal ruling. I”ll miss that site; it was the only way to stream MeTV in any capacity. When so many people live in housing or geographic locations where antennas aren’t an option, there should be other ways to get free broadcast television and the fact that there really isn’t is a shame.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs! (And no promises, but the episode will probably be posted in its entirety here.)

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...