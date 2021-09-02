“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 2 Discussion

*** Spoilers ***

Episode 1: “Strange Energies” (August 12, 2021)

The USS Cerritos is dispatched on a mission where it ends up in a sci-fi event resulting in “strange energy,” which Commander Ransom inadvertently absorbs.

Episode 2: “Kayshon, His Eyes Open” (August 19, 2021)

Our Lower Deckers have trouble bonding with Ensign Jet Manhaver, who has been assigned Boimler’s bunk and shift duties. Meanwhile, we get a glimpse of Boimler’s life on the USS Titan, which is more intense than he thought it would be.

Episode 3: “We’ll Always Have Tom Paris” (August 26, 2021)

Mariner and Tendi team up for a mission to retrieve an heirloom for Dr. T’Ana. Meanwhile, the Cerritos is visited by Lieutenant Tom Paris, much to the excitement of Boimler, who is hoping to meet him. While all this happens, Rutherford is haunted by the mystery surrounding the reappearance of a familiar presence on the Cerritos.

Episode 4: “Mugato, Gumato” (Sept. 2, 2021)

The USS Cerritos is dispatched to a planet to investigate an unexplained sighting of a dangerous Mugato.

