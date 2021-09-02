Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! As I’ve long said going back to the earliest days online doing this, one cannot live on anime alone. And compared to twenty years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What’s driving you nuts the most when it comes to the state of streaming/TV these days?

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND, 2021:

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Wizard City (HBO Max)

Afterlife Of The Party (Netflix)

A.P. Bio (Peacock)

Backyard Bar Wars Season Finale (TruTV)

CMA Summer Jam (ABC)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy (ALLBLK)

Hotel Del Luna Series Premiere (Netflix)

Million Dollar Listing New York Season Premiere (Bravo)

Q-Force Series Premiere (Netflix)

Trolls Trolltopia (Hulu/Peacock)

We Got Love Teyana & Iman Series Premiere (E!)

What We Do In The Dark Season Three Premiere (FX)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD, 2021:

Bitchin’: The Sound & Fury Of Rick James (Showtime)Cinderella (Amazon)

Dive Club (Netflix)

Doctor’s Orders (Discovery+)

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Disney+)

Money Heist Season Five Chapter One Premiere (Netflix)

Sharkdog (Netflix)

The D’Amelio Show Series Premiere (Hulu)

The J Team (Paramount+)

Worth (Netflix)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2021:

Deadly Cheers (Lifetime)

Meerkat Manor: Rise Of The Dynasty (Animal Planet)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2021:

Billions Season 5b Premiere (Showtime)

CIA Vs. Bin Laden: First In (Reelz)

Guilt (PBS)

The Chameleon Killer (ID)

Webcam Cheerleaders (Lifetime)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6TH, 2021:

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Series Premiere (Peacock)

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace (Reelz)

Help! I Wrecked My House Season Premiere (HGTV)

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

Social Society (ALLBLK)

Street Outlaws: Gone Girl (Discovery+)

Ten Steps To Disaster Series Premiere (Smithsonian)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7TH, 2021:

Impeachment: American Crime Story Season Premiere (FX)

Kid Cosmic Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

On The Verge (Netflix)

Queen Sugar Season Premiere (OWN)

Rebuilding Hope: The Children Of 9/11 (Discovery+/Magnolia)

Twice Bitten (BET)

Untold: Breaking Point (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8TH, 2021:

Curb Appeal Extreme Series Premiere (HGTV)

Doogie Kamealoha M.D. Series Premiere (Disney+)

Into The Night Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

JJ+E (Netflix)

The Circle Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 (Vice)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

