30 Day Sports Challenge Day 2: Your Favorite Fictional Team

The month of September is all about sports and we’re going to cover a wide range of things this month with prompts from Mr Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

Starting off this month, we wanted to know who your favorite team was. Now, we’re going to make it a bit more complicated as we want to know who your favorite fictional team is from a TV series or show. Is it the field hockey gang from Teen Wolf or who was fielded in Friday Night Lights? Or are you like me, and you have to get stand for Dodgeball.

Bonus prompt: What fictional team has the best uniforms?

