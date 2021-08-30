Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 56

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 54 Results

Spoiler 57.14% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ballad of the Goddess 42.86% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Meta Knight 38.10% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Prologue ~ The Beginning of the Night 38.10% Last Rebellion Blades of Battle 38.10% Persona 4 Golden A Sky Full of Stars 38.10% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Rage Awakened The Origin 33.33% Trails from Zero Zero no Kiseki 33.33% Final Fantasy XIII The Warpath Home 28.57% Kinect Star Wars Dance Until You Drop [Huttese] 28.57% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective The Imprisoned 28.57% Space Invaders Extreme Extreme [Menu] 28.57% Digital: A Love Story The Stars Come Out 28.57% Shatter Amethyst Caverns 28.57% Sonic Generations (3DS) Boss: Biolizard 23.81% MadWorld Get It Up! [Ox] 19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Soiyassa!! [Shuujin-P] 19.05% Ys I & II Chronicles Protectors 19.05% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Terra 19.05% Fragile Dreams To All People 19.05% Persona Satomi Tadashi Pharmacy’s Song 14.29% Donkey Kong Country Returns Furious Fire 14.29% DJ Hero 2 Party Hard vs Ghostwriter – The Perceptionists vs RJD2 9.52% Daymare Town 3 Mood IV 9.52% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Wind (Highyard Hill) [collapse]

Group 55 Results

Spoiler 73.68% Final Fantasy XIII Chocobos Of Pulse 63.16% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu] 52.63% Mario Kart 7 Neo Bowser City 52.63% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grand Finale 52.63% Final Fantasy XIII Will To Fight 47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dangerous Dinner 47.37% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab 47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Grape Garden 47.37% The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood Drownholt 42.11% Trails of Azure Delusion of a Thousand Years 42.11% Botanicula Finale 42.11% The Last Story Just Being Near You 36.84% Resonance of Fate Forest Road of Idols [B] 31.58% Sonic and the Black Knight Fight the Knight 31.58% FTL Zoltan (Battle) 31.58% Star Wars: The Old Republic Average Brown Wookiee 31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Sadistic.Music∞Factory [cosMo] 26.32% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure LAST DANCE [Tomoya Ohtani] 26.32% DJ Hero Shout vs Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) – Tears For Fears vs DJ Shadow 26.32% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Desert 26.32% Mass Effect 3 The View of Palaven 26.32% Demon’s Souls Maiden in Black 26.32% Sonic Colors Terminal Velocity Act 2 21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza’s World [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 38.10% Final Fantasy XIII Lightning’s Theme 38.10% Half-Minute Hero Main Theme 38.10% The Binding of Isaac Repentant 38.10% Lucidity Off On A Comet 38.10% Child of Eden Beauty 2 38.10% Sonic Colors Asteroid Coaster Act 2 38.10% Journey Atonement 38.10% Summon Night GRANTHESE Cave of the Evil Fire Spirit 38.10% Mass Effect 3 An End, One And For All – Extended Cut 38.10% Persona 2: Innocent Sin Boss Battle 38.10% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword The Sky 38.10% Katamari Forever Cherry Blossom Color Season (Fanfare Remix) 38.10% Fighting is Magic Applejack Stage Theme 38.10% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Prologue ~ The Beginning of the Night 38.10% Last Rebellion Blades of Battle 38.10% Persona 4 Golden A Sky Full of Stars 38.10% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Rage Awakened The Origin 37.50% Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel Ec Tisia 36.84% Resonance of Fate Forest Road of Idols [B] 33.33% Trails from Zero Zero no Kiseki 33.33% Final Fantasy XIII The Warpath Home 31.58% Sonic and the Black Knight Fight the Knight 31.58% FTL Zoltan (Battle) 31.58% Star Wars: The Old Republic Average Brown Wookiee 31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Sadistic.Music∞Factory [cosMo] 28.57% Kinect Star Wars Dance Until You Drop [Huttese] 28.57% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective The Imprisoned 28.57% Space Invaders Extreme Extreme [Menu] 28.57% Digital: A Love Story The Stars Come Out 28.57% Shatter Amethyst Caverns 28.57% Sonic Generations (3DS) Boss: Biolizard 26.32% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure LAST DANCE [Tomoya Ohtani] 26.32% DJ Hero Shout vs Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) – Tears For Fears vs DJ Shadow 26.32% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Desert 26.32% Mass Effect 3 The View of Palaven 26.32% Demon’s Souls Maiden in Black 26.32% Sonic Colors Terminal Velocity Act 2 23.81% MadWorld Get It Up! [Ox] 21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza’s World 19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Soiyassa!! [Shuujin-P] 19.05% Ys I & II Chronicles Protectors 19.05% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Terra 19.05% Fragile Dreams To All People 19.05% Persona Satomi Tadashi Pharmacy’s Song 14.29% Donkey Kong Country Returns Furious Fire 14.29% DJ Hero 2 Party Hard vs Ghostwriter – The Perceptionists vs RJD2 9.52% Daymare Town 3 Mood IV 9.52% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Wind (Highyard Hill) Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific

