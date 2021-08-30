Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 56

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 54 Results

Spoiler

57.14% The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Ballad of the Goddess
42.86% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Vs. Meta Knight
38.10% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Prologue ~ The Beginning of the Night
38.10% Last Rebellion Blades of Battle
38.10% Persona 4 Golden A Sky Full of Stars
38.10% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Rage Awakened The Origin
33.33% Trails from Zero Zero no Kiseki
33.33% Final Fantasy XIII The Warpath Home
28.57% Kinect Star Wars Dance Until You Drop [Huttese]
28.57% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective The Imprisoned
28.57% Space Invaders Extreme Extreme [Menu]
28.57% Digital: A Love Story The Stars Come Out
28.57% Shatter Amethyst Caverns
28.57% Sonic Generations (3DS) Boss: Biolizard
23.81% MadWorld Get It Up! [Ox]
19.05% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Soiyassa!! [Shuujin-P]
19.05% Ys I & II Chronicles Protectors
19.05% Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep Terra
19.05% Fragile Dreams To All People
19.05% Persona Satomi Tadashi Pharmacy’s Song
14.29% Donkey Kong Country Returns Furious Fire
14.29% DJ Hero 2 Party Hard vs Ghostwriter – The Perceptionists vs RJD2
9.52% Daymare Town 3 Mood IV
9.52% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Town of Wind (Highyard Hill)

Group 55 Results

73.68% Final Fantasy XIII Chocobos Of Pulse
63.16% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu]
52.63% Mario Kart 7 Neo Bowser City
52.63% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Grand Finale
52.63% Final Fantasy XIII Will To Fight
47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Dangerous Dinner
47.37% Street Fighter X Mega Man Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
47.37% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Grape Garden
47.37% The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood Drownholt
42.11% Trails of Azure Delusion of a Thousand Years
42.11% Botanicula Finale
42.11% The Last Story Just Being Near You
36.84% Resonance of Fate Forest Road of Idols [B]
31.58% Sonic and the Black Knight Fight the Knight
31.58% FTL Zoltan (Battle)
31.58% Star Wars: The Old Republic Average Brown Wookiee
31.58% Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Sadistic.Music∞Factory [cosMo]
26.32% Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure LAST DANCE [Tomoya Ohtani]
26.32% DJ Hero Shout vs Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) – Tears For Fears vs DJ Shadow
26.32% New Super Mario Bros. Wii Desert
26.32% Mass Effect 3 The View of Palaven
26.32% Demon’s Souls Maiden in Black
26.32% Sonic Colors Terminal Velocity Act 2
21.05% Xenoblade Chronicles Zanza’s World

Newly Eliminated1

Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific