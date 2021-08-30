Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 56

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 54 Results
|57.14%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|Ballad of the Goddess
|42.86%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Vs. Meta Knight
|38.10%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Prologue ~ The Beginning of the Night
|38.10%
|Last Rebellion
|Blades of Battle
|38.10%
|Persona 4 Golden
|A Sky Full of Stars
|38.10%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Rage Awakened The Origin
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|Zero no Kiseki
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Warpath Home
|28.57%
|Kinect Star Wars
|Dance Until You Drop [Huttese]
|28.57%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|The Imprisoned
|28.57%
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Extreme [Menu]
|28.57%
|Digital: A Love Story
|The Stars Come Out
|28.57%
|Shatter
|Amethyst Caverns
|28.57%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Boss: Biolizard
|23.81%
|MadWorld
|Get It Up! [Ox]
|19.05%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Soiyassa!! [Shuujin-P]
|19.05%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Protectors
|19.05%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Terra
|19.05%
|Fragile Dreams
|To All People
|19.05%
|Persona
|Satomi Tadashi Pharmacy’s Song
|14.29%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Furious Fire
|14.29%
|DJ Hero 2
|Party Hard vs Ghostwriter – The Perceptionists vs RJD2
|9.52%
|Daymare Town 3
|Mood IV
|9.52%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Town of Wind (Highyard Hill)
Group 55 Results
|73.68%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Chocobos Of Pulse
|63.16%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Knight Of The Goddess [Masashi Hamauzu]
|52.63%
|Mario Kart 7
|Neo Bowser City
|52.63%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Grand Finale
|52.63%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Will To Fight
|47.37%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Dangerous Dinner
|47.37%
|Street Fighter X Mega Man
|Street Fighter X Mega Man OST – Seth’s Lab
|47.37%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Grape Garden
|47.37%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Siege of Mirkwood
|Drownholt
|42.11%
|Trails of Azure
|Delusion of a Thousand Years
|42.11%
|Botanicula
|Finale
|42.11%
|The Last Story
|Just Being Near You
|36.84%
|Resonance of Fate
|Forest Road of Idols [B]
|31.58%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Fight the Knight
|31.58%
|FTL
|Zoltan (Battle)
|31.58%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Average Brown Wookiee
|31.58%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Sadistic.Music∞Factory [cosMo]
|26.32%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|LAST DANCE [Tomoya Ohtani]
|26.32%
|DJ Hero
|Shout vs Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) – Tears For Fears vs DJ Shadow
|26.32%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Desert
|26.32%
|Mass Effect 3
|The View of Palaven
|26.32%
|Demon’s Souls
|Maiden in Black
|26.32%
|Sonic Colors
|Terminal Velocity Act 2
|21.05%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Zanza’s World
Newly Eliminated1
|38.10%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning’s Theme
|38.10%
|Half-Minute Hero
|Main Theme
|38.10%
|The Binding of Isaac
|Repentant
|38.10%
|Lucidity
|Off On A Comet
|38.10%
|Child of Eden
|Beauty 2
|38.10%
|Sonic Colors
|Asteroid Coaster Act 2
|38.10%
|Journey
|Atonement
|38.10%
|Summon Night GRANTHESE
|Cave of the Evil Fire Spirit
|38.10%
|Mass Effect 3
|An End, One And For All – Extended Cut
|38.10%
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Boss Battle
|38.10%
|The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
|The Sky
|38.10%
|Katamari Forever
|Cherry Blossom Color Season (Fanfare Remix)
|38.10%
|Fighting is Magic
|Applejack Stage Theme
|38.10%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Prologue ~ The Beginning of the Night
|38.10%
|Last Rebellion
|Blades of Battle
|38.10%
|Persona 4 Golden
|A Sky Full of Stars
|38.10%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Rage Awakened The Origin
|37.50%
|Ar tonelico Qoga: Knell of Ar Ciel
|Ec Tisia
|36.84%
|Resonance of Fate
|Forest Road of Idols [B]
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|Zero no Kiseki
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|The Warpath Home
|31.58%
|Sonic and the Black Knight
|Fight the Knight
|31.58%
|FTL
|Zoltan (Battle)
|31.58%
|Star Wars: The Old Republic
|Average Brown Wookiee
|31.58%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Sadistic.Music∞Factory [cosMo]
|28.57%
|Kinect Star Wars
|Dance Until You Drop [Huttese]
|28.57%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|The Imprisoned
|28.57%
|Space Invaders Extreme
|Extreme [Menu]
|28.57%
|Digital: A Love Story
|The Stars Come Out
|28.57%
|Shatter
|Amethyst Caverns
|28.57%
|Sonic Generations (3DS)
|Boss: Biolizard
|26.32%
|Rhythm Thief & the Emperor’s Treasure
|LAST DANCE [Tomoya Ohtani]
|26.32%
|DJ Hero
|Shout vs Six Days (Remix Feat. Mos Def) – Tears For Fears vs DJ Shadow
|26.32%
|New Super Mario Bros. Wii
|Desert
|26.32%
|Mass Effect 3
|The View of Palaven
|26.32%
|Demon’s Souls
|Maiden in Black
|26.32%
|Sonic Colors
|Terminal Velocity Act 2
|23.81%
|MadWorld
|Get It Up! [Ox]
|21.05%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Zanza’s World
|19.05%
|Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade
|Soiyassa!! [Shuujin-P]
|19.05%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Protectors
|19.05%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth By Sleep
|Terra
|19.05%
|Fragile Dreams
|To All People
|19.05%
|Persona
|Satomi Tadashi Pharmacy’s Song
|14.29%
|Donkey Kong Country Returns
|Furious Fire
|14.29%
|DJ Hero 2
|Party Hard vs Ghostwriter – The Perceptionists vs RJD2
|9.52%
|Daymare Town 3
|Mood IV
|9.52%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Town of Wind (Highyard Hill)
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 56 will be active until Tuesday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 57 will start Tuesday and be active until Wednesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 56 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 56 is open until Tuesday August 31st at 10:00PM Pacific