Ad Space – Cue the Chase Music

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

The Product: Carlton Draught beer

The Promotion:

The Pitch: We do not support drinking and driving. We do, however, support grand larceny and resisting arrest. They’re way more badass.

I don’t have any fancy analysis for this commercial.

There’s no unique concept here, no misguided idea to poke fun at, no illumination of some cultural issue. It’s just a damn fine bit of advertising!

It takes a concept that’s used in so, so, so many commercials (people are incredibly devoted to the product being sold, and will do anything to have it), but finds the funniest possible take on it. Cops and robbers who are so determined not to put down their glasses of Carlton Draught, they forgo a car chase and instead have a high speed foot chase through the city, playing out all the classic car chase tropes on foot. All while holding their glasses carefully so they don’t spill a single drop of beer.

There’s nothing really to pick apart here, just a funny idea for a commercial executed with wonderful panache.

