‘Candyman’ Scares Up Win With The August 27th – 29th Box Office Weekend

The final weekend of August is here and it’s a pretty quiet one overall, which isn’t a surprise. The Candyman reboot has a really good cast and creative involved in it and it’s likely to do well long-term when you get down to it through various avenues, but it drew just $22.3 million here. Serving as a sequel to the 1992 original that now ignores the two prior sequels, it’s also a soft reboot of sorts. That 1992 original did $25 million at the time as a whole so this will pass that, but that’s not exactly saying much.

Free Guy is the only other film about $10 million this weekend with a $13.5 million take, bringing it to just under $80 million since launch. It’s getting ready for a Chinese opening and it could propel it with at least another $100 million if it taps into the Ready Player One energy and audience.

After that, it’s mostly the same films slowly sliding down with smaller and smaller draws, some based on having simultaneous streaming, others not having it.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Candyman Universal $22,370,000 3,569 $6,268 $22,370,000 2 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $13,556,000 3,940 $3,441 $79,311,180 3 Paw Patrol Paramount $6,625,000 3,189 $2,077 $24,081,000 4 Jungle Cruise Disney $5,020,000 3,370 $1,490 $100,110,182 5 Don’t Breathe 2 Sony $2,835,000 2,703 $1,049 $24,579,000 6 Respect United Artists Releasing $2,269,424 2,607 $871 $19,743,000 7 Suicide Squad, The Warner Bros. $2,035,000 2,436 $835 $52,779,000 8 Protege, The Lionsgate $1,650,000 2,577 $640 $5,724,237 9 Night House, The Searchlight $1,218,000 2,240 $544 $5,179,578 10 Black Widow Disney $855,000 1,050 $814 $181,531,407 11 Old Universal $830,000 1,136 $731 $46,502,000 12 Reminiscence Warner Bros. $820,000 3,265 $251 $3,514,000

