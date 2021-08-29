Movies

‘Candyman’ Scares Up Win With The August 27th – 29th Box Office Weekend

The final weekend of August is here and it’s a pretty quiet one overall, which isn’t a surprise. The Candyman reboot has a really good cast and creative involved in it and it’s likely to do well long-term when you get down to it through various avenues, but it drew just $22.3 million here. Serving as a sequel to the 1992 original that now ignores the two prior sequels, it’s also a soft reboot of sorts. That 1992 original did $25 million at the time as a whole so this will pass that, but that’s not exactly saying much. 

Free Guy is the only other film about $10 million this weekend with a $13.5 million take, bringing it to just under $80 million since launch. It’s getting ready for a Chinese opening and it could propel it with at least another $100 million if it taps into the Ready Player One energy and audience.

After that, it’s mostly the same films slowly sliding down with smaller and smaller draws, some based on having simultaneous streaming, others not having it. 

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1CandymanUniversal$22,370,0003,569$6,268$22,370,000
2Free Guy20th Century Studios$13,556,0003,940$3,441$79,311,180
3Paw PatrolParamount$6,625,0003,189$2,077$24,081,000
4Jungle CruiseDisney$5,020,0003,370$1,490$100,110,182
5Don’t Breathe 2Sony$2,835,0002,703$1,049$24,579,000
6RespectUnited Artists Releasing$2,269,4242,607$871$19,743,000
7Suicide Squad, TheWarner Bros.$2,035,0002,436$835$52,779,000
8Protege, TheLionsgate$1,650,0002,577$640$5,724,237
9Night House, TheSearchlight$1,218,0002,240$544$5,179,578
10Black WidowDisney$855,0001,050$814$181,531,407
11OldUniversal$830,0001,136$731$46,502,000
12ReminiscenceWarner Bros.$820,0003,265$251$3,514,000

