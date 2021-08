I’m filling in for Flubba and didn’t have a great idea for the thread, so here’s Ember! That’s his foster name and it’s fine, but I’m also open to name ideas.

Also, google tells me it’s Shania Twain’s birthday, so here’s a fun little collab she did with Orville Peck last year:

Have a great night, everyone!

