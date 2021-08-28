Svengoolie Discussion Thread 8/28/2021: The Beast Must Die

I won’t be here this week, but the thread must go on! From the MeTV website…

“Eight people have been invited to an island estate for the weekend. One of them is a werewolf. Can you guess which one?”

Want to watch along with us? MeTV unfortunately doesn’t offer streaming, but depending on where you live you might be able to stream it via Locast, which offers free streaming of over-the-air channels in 30+ US media markets. It’s also free on Tubi and Pluto, according to JustWatch.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...