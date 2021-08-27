Friday New Music 8/27

Hello! There’s new music today! Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re hyped for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:

— A Great Big World – Particles

— Anamanaguchi – Summer Singles 2010/2020

— Andrew Cyrill Quartet – The News

— Andrew Krull – It All Goes EP

— Angel Canales – Sabot (Reissue)

— The Anniversary – Your Majesty (Vinyl Reissue)

— Aradia – Soar EP

— Arjuna Oakes & Serebii – First Nights EP

— AU/RA – Soundtrack to an Existential Crisis

— Baba Ali – Memory Device

— Bad Suns – Disappear Here (Vinyl Reissue)

— Balance and Composure – Light We Made (Vinyl Reissue)

— BAYLI – Stories From New York EP

— Be-Bop Deluxe – Live! In The Air Age Deluxe

— Bendik Giske – Cracks

— Ben Stalets – Everybody’s Laughing

— Besatt – Supreme and True at Night

— Bicentennial Drug Lord – BDL EP

— Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner) – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?

— Black Stone Cherry – The Human Condition (Expanded Digital Edition)

— BLK ODYSSY – BLK VINTAGE

— Boneyard – Oathbreaker

— Boris – Flood (Vinyl Reissue)

— Boris – NO (Vinyl Reissue)

— Born Without Bones – Pictures of the Sun EP

— Botanist and Thief – Cicatrix/Diamond Brush

— Bram Weijters’ Crazy Men – The Return

— Brian Setzer – Gotta Have The Rumble

— The Bronx – The Bronx VI

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – I Wouldn’t Live in New York City (Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – The Kansas City Song (Reissue)

— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – Your Mother’s Prayer (Reissue)

— The Bug – Fire

— Celione Cairo – Overflow

— Children Collide – Tim ee Itself

— Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts

— CHVRCHES – Screen Violence

— Cinders – No One’s Home

— Clifford / Wright (Doug “Cosmo” Clifford of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Steve Wright) – For All the Money in the World

— Clint Westwood – The Return To The Mothership

— CocoZandi (Alexander Beggins of Wild Child) – As Simple As a Dream

— Cold Hart – Every Day Is A Day

— Comet Control – Inside the Sun

— Container – Creamer EP

— Dakota Jones – Black Light

— Dan Disgrace – Light Entertainment For Strange Times

— Diane Warren – Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1

— Doktor – Dedication

— E.VAX (Ratatat’s Evan Mast) – E.VAX

— EG Vines – Through the Mirror

— Elohim – Journey to the Center of Myself Vol. 2 EP

— Emma-Jean Thackery – Yellow

— Erose – Unrealistic EP

— Evann McIntosh – Character Development

— Ex Deo – The Thirteen Years Of Nero

— Ex-Vitamins – Ex-Vitamins

— Eyedress – Mulholland Drive

— The Faux Paws – The Faux Paws

— Feng Suave – So Much For Gardening EP

— Field Guide – Make Peace with That

— Field Works – Maple, Ash, and Oaks: Cedars Instrumentals

— Flee Lord x Roc Marciano – Delgado

— Fluisteraars – Gegrepen door de Geest der Zielsontluiking

— Foodman – Yasuragi Land (Vinyl Release)

— Fotocrime – Heart of Crime

— Gord Downie (of The Tragically Hip) – Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters’ Cabal

— G Perico – Play 2 Win

— Granfalloon – Positive Songs

— The Grascals – Up All Night

— Grayscale – Umbra

— Grayson Jenkins – Turning Tides

— Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around

— Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

— Hooded Menace – The Tritonus Bell

— Horte – Maa antaa yon vaientaa

— ILUITEQ – The Loss of Wilderness

— The Immediate Family – The Immediate Family

— Indigo De Souza – Any Shape You Take

— I See Hawks in L.A. – On Our Way

— Isla – The Mediterranean Gardener

— Jackboy – Jackboy 2

— Jack In Water – You Don’t Feel Like Home

— Jack Wakemen & The Dreamstriders – Visions

— Jaden – CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition

— Jason Eady – To the Passage of Time

— Jason Sharp – The Turning Centre Of A Still World

— Javier Areal Vélez – rrrrrrrrrr tKtK

— JINJER – Wallflowers

— Jo O’Meara (of S Club 7) – With Love

— Joakim – Second Nature

— Joey Joseph – Nite Vibes

— John Mellencamp – The Good Samaritan Tour 2000

— Kabir Sehgal – Threshold EP

— Kal-El – Dark Majesty

— Karellen – Mesrum

— Kat Von D – Love Made Me Do It

— Kenny Garrett – Sounds from the Ancestors

— Kiefer – When There’s Love Around

— King Calaway – Midnight EP

— L’FREAQ – Showgirl EP

— La Bonte – Don’t Let This Define Me

— Lawson Hull – Hangin’ Out With Cowboys EP

— Leprous – Aphelion

— lewloh – michigan/missinghim

— Lindsay Munroe – Frogs and Birds

— Low Flying Hawks – Fuyu

— Lyle Mays – Eberhard

— Macy Rodman – Unimaginable Animals

— Madeleine Peyroux – Careless Love (Deluxe Edition)

— Madi Diaz – History Of A Feeling

— Magma – ESKÄHL 2020 Bordeaux – Toulouse – Perpignan

— Maisie Peters – You Signed Up For This

— Makoto Kubota & The Sunset Gang – Hawaii Champroo (Reissue)

— Marc Johnson – Overpass

— Marcel Sletten – Vicious Kisses

— Marisa Anderson and William Tyler – Lost Futures

— Matt Jaffe – Kintsugi

— Meedon – Purge

— Mega Bog – Life and Another (Vinyl Release)

— Michael Mayer – Brainwave Technology EP

— Mikaela Finne – Time Stands Still

— Mirabai Ceiba – The Quiet Hour

— Modern English – After the Snow: Live from Indigo at the O2

— Modern Rites – Monuments

— Molly Herron – Through Lines

— The Mommyheads – Age Of Isolation

— Moon Unit – Dinosaurs and Everything In Between

— Morray – Shottaz 4Eva

— Mouse Rat – The Awesome Album

— Nick Leng – LEMONS – Live From Drive In OC

— Nite Jewel – No Sun

— NMB (Neal Morse Band) – Innocence & Danger

— Ocie Elliot – A Place EP

— Opus Orange – Object Lessons

— Osi and the Jupiter – Stave

— Our Place of Worship Is Silence – Disavowed, and Left Hopeless

— OutKast – ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

— Ouzo Bazooka – Dayla

— Oxygen Destroyer – Sinister Monstrosities Spawned By the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind

— Penelope Scott – Hazards EP

— Phil Fresh – L.A.T.E. EP

— Phinehas – The Fire Itself

— QRTR – infina ad nausea

— The Poppermost – Hits to Spare

— Rakhi Singh – Quarry EP

— Ravenlight – Intermission EP

— Rival Order – Beyond the Ashes EP

— Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Candyman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

— Robert Ellis Orrall – Surf And Gun Club

— Roxy Girls – Roxy Girls Are In The Drink EP

— Ruin – Spread Plague Death

— Sadie Campbell – Darkroom EP

— Scarypoolparty – The Act of Forgiveness

— Sculptured – Liminal Phase

— Smash Into Pieces – A New Horizon

— Snowy Band – Alternate Endings

— Sons Of Alpha Centauri – Push

— Sonta – Chocolit

— Southern Avenue – Be The Love You Want

— Spirit Adrift – Forge Your Future EP

— Steve Gunn – Other You

— Straytones – Magic Green River Swimmin’ & Stunning Tarzanka Experience

— Sugar Horse – The Live Long After

— Supergrass – In It For The Money (Remastered Expanded Edition)

— Suzanne Santo – Yard Sale

— Terence Blanchard – Absence

— TesseracT – P O R T A L S

— Thalia Zedek Band – Been Here and Gone (Reissue)

— Thalia Zedek Band – Perfect Vision

— Thief – The 16 Deaths of My Master

— Threshing Floor – Threshing Floor

— Thyrfing – Vanagand

— Tim Easton – You Don’t Really Know Me

— Tina Guo – Dies Irae

— Toxic Ruin – Nightmare Eclipse

— Trace Adkins – The Way I Wanna Go

— Tré Burt – You, Yeah, You EP

— TSHA – OnlyL EP

— Turnstile – Glow On

— Various Artists – HOMEROOM: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture

— Veil of Conspiracy – Echoes of Winter

— Velvet Starlings – Technicolour Shakedown

— Venues – Solace

— Water From Your Eyes – Structure

— Web Web – WEB MAX

— Wilder. – Bad Bad Luck EP

— Wormwood – Arkivet

— Yann Tiersen – Kerber

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...