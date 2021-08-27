Friday New Music 8/27

Hello! There’s new music today! Here’s a full-ish list taken from Consequence of Sound. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re hyped for, what’s good, what isn’t and anything else. Enjoy!:
— A Great Big World – Particles
— Anamanaguchi – Summer Singles 2010/2020
— Andrew Cyrill Quartet – The News
— Andrew Krull – It All Goes EP
— Angel Canales – Sabot (Reissue)
— The Anniversary – Your Majesty (Vinyl Reissue)
— Aradia – Soar EP
— Arjuna Oakes & Serebii – First Nights EP
— AU/RA – Soundtrack to an Existential Crisis
— Baba Ali – Memory Device
— Bad Suns – Disappear Here (Vinyl Reissue)
— Balance and Composure – Light We Made (Vinyl Reissue)
— BAYLI – Stories From New York EP
— Be-Bop Deluxe – Live! In The Air Age Deluxe
— Bendik Giske – Cracks
— Ben Stalets – Everybody’s Laughing
— Besatt – Supreme and True at Night
— Bicentennial Drug Lord – BDL EP
— Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon and Aaron Dessner) – How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?
— Black Stone Cherry – The Human Condition (Expanded Digital Edition)
— BLK ODYSSY – BLK VINTAGE
— Boneyard – Oathbreaker
— Boris – Flood (Vinyl Reissue)
— Boris – NO (Vinyl Reissue)
— Born Without Bones – Pictures of the Sun EP
— Botanist and Thief – Cicatrix/Diamond Brush
— Bram Weijters’ Crazy Men – The Return
— Brian Setzer – Gotta Have The Rumble
— The Bronx – The Bronx VI
— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – I Wouldn’t Live in New York City (Reissue)
— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – The Kansas City Song (Reissue)
— Buck Owens & The Buckaroos – Your Mother’s Prayer (Reissue)
— The Bug – Fire
— Celione Cairo – Overflow
— Children Collide – Tim ee Itself
— Chubby and the Gang – The Mutt’s Nuts
— CHVRCHES – Screen Violence
— Cinders – No One’s Home
— Clifford / Wright (Doug “Cosmo” Clifford of Creedence Clearwater Revival and Steve Wright) – For All the Money in the World
— Clint Westwood – The Return To The Mothership
— CocoZandi (Alexander Beggins of Wild Child) – As Simple As a Dream
— Cold Hart – Every Day Is A Day
— Comet Control – Inside the Sun
— Container – Creamer EP
— Dakota Jones – Black Light
— Dan Disgrace – Light Entertainment For Strange Times
— Diane Warren – Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1
— Doktor – Dedication
— E.VAX (Ratatat’s Evan Mast) – E.VAX
— EG Vines – Through the Mirror
— Elohim – Journey to the Center of Myself Vol. 2 EP
— Emma-Jean Thackery – Yellow
— Erose – Unrealistic EP
— Evann McIntosh – Character Development
— Ex Deo – The Thirteen Years Of Nero
— Ex-Vitamins – Ex-Vitamins
— Eyedress – Mulholland Drive
— The Faux Paws – The Faux Paws
— Feng Suave – So Much For Gardening EP
— Field Guide – Make Peace with That
— Field Works – Maple, Ash, and Oaks: Cedars Instrumentals
— Flee Lord x Roc Marciano – Delgado
— Fluisteraars – Gegrepen door de Geest der Zielsontluiking
— Foodman – Yasuragi Land (Vinyl Release)
— Fotocrime – Heart of Crime
— Gord Downie (of The Tragically Hip) – Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters’ Cabal
— G Perico – Play 2 Win
— Granfalloon – Positive Songs
— The Grascals – Up All Night
— Grayscale – Umbra
— Grayson Jenkins – Turning Tides
— Gretta Ray – Begin To Look Around
— Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
— Hooded Menace – The Tritonus Bell
— Horte – Maa antaa yon vaientaa
— ILUITEQ – The Loss of Wilderness
— The Immediate Family – The Immediate Family
— Indigo De Souza – Any Shape You Take
— I See Hawks in L.A. – On Our Way
— Isla – The Mediterranean Gardener
— Jackboy – Jackboy 2
— Jack In Water – You Don’t Feel Like Home
— Jack Wakemen & The Dreamstriders – Visions
— Jaden – CTV3: Day Tripper’s Edition
— Jason Eady – To the Passage of Time
— Jason Sharp – The Turning Centre Of A Still World
— Javier Areal Vélez – rrrrrrrrrr tKtK
— JINJER – Wallflowers
— Jo O’Meara (of S Club 7) – With Love
— Joakim – Second Nature
— Joey Joseph – Nite Vibes
— John Mellencamp – The Good Samaritan Tour 2000
— Kabir Sehgal – Threshold EP
— Kal-El – Dark Majesty
— Karellen – Mesrum
— Kat Von D – Love Made Me Do It
— Kenny Garrett – Sounds from the Ancestors
— Kiefer – When There’s Love Around
— King Calaway – Midnight EP
— L’FREAQ – Showgirl EP
— La Bonte – Don’t Let This Define Me
— Lawson Hull – Hangin’ Out With Cowboys EP
— Leprous – Aphelion
— lewloh – michigan/missinghim
— Lindsay Munroe – Frogs and Birds
— Low Flying Hawks – Fuyu
— Lyle Mays – Eberhard
— Macy Rodman – Unimaginable Animals
— Madeleine Peyroux – Careless Love (Deluxe Edition)
— Madi Diaz – History Of A Feeling
— Magma – ESKÄHL 2020 Bordeaux – Toulouse – Perpignan
— Maisie Peters – You Signed Up For This
— Makoto Kubota & The Sunset Gang – Hawaii Champroo (Reissue)
— Marc Johnson – Overpass
— Marcel Sletten – Vicious Kisses
— Marisa Anderson and William Tyler – Lost Futures
— Matt Jaffe – Kintsugi
— Meedon – Purge
— Mega Bog – Life and Another (Vinyl Release)
— Michael Mayer – Brainwave Technology EP
— Mikaela Finne – Time Stands Still
— Mirabai Ceiba – The Quiet Hour
— Modern English – After the Snow: Live from Indigo at the O2
— Modern Rites – Monuments
— Molly Herron – Through Lines
— The Mommyheads – Age Of Isolation
— Moon Unit – Dinosaurs and Everything In Between
— Morray – Shottaz 4Eva
— Mouse Rat – The Awesome Album
— Nick Leng – LEMONS – Live From Drive In OC
— Nite Jewel – No Sun
— NMB (Neal Morse Band) – Innocence & Danger
— Ocie Elliot – A Place EP
— Opus Orange – Object Lessons
— Osi and the Jupiter – Stave
— Our Place of Worship Is Silence – Disavowed, and Left Hopeless
— OutKast – ATLiens (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
— Ouzo Bazooka – Dayla
— Oxygen Destroyer – Sinister Monstrosities Spawned By the Unfathomable Ignorance of Humankind
— Penelope Scott – Hazards EP
— Phil Fresh – L.A.T.E. EP
— Phinehas – The Fire Itself
— QRTR – infina ad nausea
— The Poppermost – Hits to Spare
— Rakhi Singh – Quarry EP
— Ravenlight – Intermission EP
— Rival Order – Beyond the Ashes EP
— Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe – Candyman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
— Robert Ellis Orrall – Surf And Gun Club
— Roxy Girls – Roxy Girls Are In The Drink EP
— Ruin – Spread Plague Death
— Sadie Campbell – Darkroom EP
— Scarypoolparty – The Act of Forgiveness
— Sculptured – Liminal Phase
— Smash Into Pieces – A New Horizon
— Snowy Band – Alternate Endings
— Sons Of Alpha Centauri – Push
— Sonta – Chocolit
— Southern Avenue – Be The Love You Want
— Spirit Adrift – Forge Your Future EP
— Steve Gunn – Other You
— Straytones – Magic Green River Swimmin’ & Stunning Tarzanka Experience
— Sugar Horse – The Live Long After
— Supergrass – In It For The Money (Remastered Expanded Edition)
— Suzanne Santo – Yard Sale
— Terence Blanchard – Absence
— TesseracT – P O R T A L S
— Thalia Zedek Band – Been Here and Gone (Reissue)
— Thalia Zedek Band – Perfect Vision
— Thief – The 16 Deaths of My Master
— Threshing Floor – Threshing Floor
— Thyrfing – Vanagand
— Tim Easton – You Don’t Really Know Me
— Tina Guo – Dies Irae
— Toxic Ruin – Nightmare Eclipse
— Trace Adkins – The Way I Wanna Go
— Tré Burt – You, Yeah, You EP
— TSHA – OnlyL EP
— Turnstile – Glow On
— Various Artists – HOMEROOM: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
— Veil of Conspiracy – Echoes of Winter
— Velvet Starlings – Technicolour Shakedown
— Venues – Solace
— Water From Your Eyes – Structure
— Web Web – WEB MAX
— Wilder. – Bad Bad Luck EP
— Wormwood – Arkivet
— Yann Tiersen – Kerber