Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 55

Spoiler 57.14% The Munchables Greenish Illusion 57.14% Journey I Was Born For This 57.14% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Yellow Brick Road 47.62% Kid Icarus: Uprising Lightning Battle [Motoi Sakuraba] 47.62% Velocity Quarp Drive 42.86% Demon’s Souls Maiden Astraea 42.86% Xenoblade Chronicles Gaur Plain Night 42.86% Super Monkey Ball 3D Space Factory ~World 7~ [Hideki Naganuma] 38.10% Katamari Forever Cherry Blossom Color Season (Fanfare Remix) 38.10% Fighting is Magic Applejack Stage Theme 33.33% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Looming Darkness 33.33% Trails from Zero Limit Break 33.33% Rhythm Heaven Fever Monkey Watch 28.57% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Let’s Meet in the Mysterious Forest 28.57% Sonic Generations Collection Room (Door Into Summer) 28.57% Diablo III Bastion’s Keep 28.57% Trails of Azure A Trap Lurking in the City 23.81% Skate 3 untitled (by John King of the Dust Brothers) 23.81% Mario Kart 7 Music Park 23.81% Portal 2 I Am Not a Moron! 23.81% Analogue: A Hate Story The Reactor 19.05% The Last Remnant A Friendly Ear 14.29% Deadly Premonition Greenvale [With Vocals] 14.29% Coma Ending Theme [collapse]

Spoiler 37.50% The Secret World The Horned God Pub 37.50% Max Payne 3 Tears 37.50% Madworld Let’s Go! [Ox] 37.50% Kirby’s Epic Yarn Rainbow Falls 37.50% To the Moon To the Moon Main Theme 37.50% Digital: A Love Story One Cannot Love and Do Nothing 37.50% Final Fantasy XIV On Windy Meadows 37.50% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Climax Reasoning 37.50% Super Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Beautiful Ruin [Summer Salt] 36.84% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Desert Area 33.33% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Looming Darkness 33.33% Trails from Zero Limit Break 33.33% Rhythm Heaven Fever Monkey Watch 28.57% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Let’s Meet in the Mysterious Forest 28.57% Sonic Generations Collection Room (Door Into Summer) 28.57% Diablo III Bastion’s Keep 28.57% Trails of Azure A Trap Lurking in the City 23.81% Skate 3 untitled (by John King of the Dust Brothers) 23.81% Mario Kart 7 Music Park 23.81% Portal 2 I Am Not a Moron! 23.81% Analogue: A Hate Story The Reactor 19.05% The Last Remnant A Friendly Ear 14.29% Deadly Premonition Greenvale [With Vocals] 14.29% Coma Ending Theme Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We'll be "feathering" groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Sunday August 29th at 10:00PM Pacific.

You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 55 is open until Sunday August 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

