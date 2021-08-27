Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 55

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 53 Results
|57.14%
|The Munchables
|Greenish Illusion
|57.14%
|Journey
|I Was Born For This
|57.14%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Yellow Brick Road
|47.62%
|Kid Icarus: Uprising
|Lightning Battle [Motoi Sakuraba]
|47.62%
|Velocity
|Quarp Drive
|42.86%
|Demon’s Souls
|Maiden Astraea
|42.86%
|Xenoblade Chronicles
|Gaur Plain Night
|42.86%
|Super Monkey Ball 3D
|Space Factory ~World 7~ [Hideki Naganuma]
|38.10%
|Katamari Forever
|Cherry Blossom Color Season (Fanfare Remix)
|38.10%
|Fighting is Magic
|Applejack Stage Theme
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Looming Darkness
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|Limit Break
|33.33%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Monkey Watch
|28.57%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Let’s Meet in the Mysterious Forest
|28.57%
|Sonic Generations
|Collection Room (Door Into Summer)
|28.57%
|Diablo III
|Bastion’s Keep
|28.57%
|Trails of Azure
|A Trap Lurking in the City
|23.81%
|Skate 3
|untitled (by John King of the Dust Brothers)
|23.81%
|Mario Kart 7
|Music Park
|23.81%
|Portal 2
|I Am Not a Moron!
|23.81%
|Analogue: A Hate Story
|The Reactor
|19.05%
|The Last Remnant
|A Friendly Ear
|14.29%
|Deadly Premonition
|Greenvale [With Vocals]
|14.29%
|Coma
|Ending Theme
Newly Eliminated1
|37.50%
|The Secret World
|The Horned God Pub
|37.50%
|Max Payne 3
|Tears
|37.50%
|Madworld
|Let’s Go! [Ox]
|37.50%
|Kirby’s Epic Yarn
|Rainbow Falls
|37.50%
|To the Moon
|To the Moon Main Theme
|37.50%
|Digital: A Love Story
|One Cannot Love and Do Nothing
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|On Windy Meadows
|37.50%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Climax Reasoning
|37.50%
|Super Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
|Beautiful Ruin [Summer Salt]
|36.84%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Desert Area
|33.33%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Looming Darkness
|33.33%
|Trails from Zero
|Limit Break
|33.33%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Monkey Watch
|28.57%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Let’s Meet in the Mysterious Forest
|28.57%
|Sonic Generations
|Collection Room (Door Into Summer)
|28.57%
|Diablo III
|Bastion’s Keep
|28.57%
|Trails of Azure
|A Trap Lurking in the City
|23.81%
|Skate 3
|untitled (by John King of the Dust Brothers)
|23.81%
|Mario Kart 7
|Music Park
|23.81%
|Portal 2
|I Am Not a Moron!
|23.81%
|Analogue: A Hate Story
|The Reactor
|19.05%
|The Last Remnant
|A Friendly Ear
|14.29%
|Deadly Premonition
|Greenvale [With Vocals]
|14.29%
|Coma
|Ending Theme
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 55 will be active until Sunday August 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 54 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 55 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 55 is open until Sunday August 29th at 10:00PM Pacific