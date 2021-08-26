Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 54

(Full, current standings can always be found here)
Group 52 Results
|45.83%
|Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming
|The Legend of Hero [Motoi Sakuraba]
|41.67%
|Flower
|Solitary Wasteland
|37.50%
|Final Fantasy XIV
|On Windy Meadows
|37.50%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|Climax Reasoning
|37.50%
|Super Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair
|Beautiful Ruin [Summer Salt]
|33.33%
|Monkey Island 2 Special Edition
|Capsize Charters
|33.33%
|Pokémon Black and White 2
|White Treehollow
|33.33%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Tears of the Light
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy Type-0
|Rem Tokimiya
|33.33%
|Sonic Colors
|Area: Tropical Resort
|33.33%
|Final Fantasy XIII
|Sulyya Springs
|33.33%
|999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors
|Digital Root
|29.17%
|The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road
|Villa of Everlasting Summer
|29.17%
|Ys I & II Chronicles
|Chase of Shadow
|29.17%
|Super Crate Box
|Construction Yard
|29.17%
|Plants vs Zombies
|Daytime in Back Yard (Horde)
|25.00%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Cabin
|25.00%
|Mass Effect 2 (Overlord DLC)
|Combat Troops
|16.67%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|To a New Adventure!
|16.67%
|A Witch’s Tale
|A Witch’s Tale
|16.67%
|Zeno Clash
|Forest of Freedom
|12.50%
|Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward
|Director
|12.50%
|Kirby’s Return to Dream Land
|Vs. Magolor
|8.33%
|Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees
|Bee Chase
Newly Eliminated1
|36.84%
|Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair
|Re: New World Order
|36.84%
|Dynasty Warriors NEXT
|Judgement
|36.84%
|Grand Knights History
|Charge!! [Noriyuki Kamikura]
|36.84%
|Trine
|Wolvercote Catacombs
|36.84%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Remix 9
|33.33%
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Friday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 54 is open until Friday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific