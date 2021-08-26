Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 54

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

Group 52 Results

Spoiler 45.83% Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming The Legend of Hero [Motoi Sakuraba] 41.67% Flower Solitary Wasteland 37.50% Final Fantasy XIV On Windy Meadows 37.50% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Climax Reasoning 37.50% Super Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Beautiful Ruin [Summer Salt] 33.33% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Capsize Charters 33.33% Pokémon Black and White 2 White Treehollow 33.33% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Tears of the Light 33.33% Final Fantasy Type-0 Rem Tokimiya 33.33% Sonic Colors Area: Tropical Resort 33.33% Final Fantasy XIII Sulyya Springs 33.33% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Digital Root 29.17% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Villa of Everlasting Summer 29.17% Ys I & II Chronicles Chase of Shadow 29.17% Super Crate Box Construction Yard 29.17% Plants vs Zombies Daytime in Back Yard (Horde) 25.00% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Cabin 25.00% Mass Effect 2 (Overlord DLC) Combat Troops 16.67% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story To a New Adventure! 16.67% A Witch’s Tale A Witch’s Tale 16.67% Zeno Clash Forest of Freedom 12.50% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Director 12.50% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Vs. Magolor 8.33% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees Bee Chase [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.84% Danganronpa: Goodbye Despair Re: New World Order 36.84% Dynasty Warriors NEXT Judgement 36.84% Grand Knights History Charge!! [Noriyuki Kamikura] 36.84% Trine Wolvercote Catacombs 36.84% Rhythm Heaven Fever Remix 9 33.33% Monkey Island 2 Special Edition Capsize Charters 33.33% Pokémon Black and White 2 White Treehollow 33.33% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Tears of the Light 33.33% Final Fantasy Type-0 Rem Tokimiya 33.33% Sonic Colors Area: Tropical Resort 33.33% Final Fantasy XIII Sulyya Springs 33.33% 999: 9 Hours 9 Person 9 Doors Digital Root 29.17% The Wizard of Oz: Beyond the Yellow Brick Road Villa of Everlasting Summer 29.17% Ys I & II Chronicles Chase of Shadow 29.17% Super Crate Box Construction Yard 29.17% Plants vs Zombies Daytime in Back Yard (Horde) 25.00% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Cabin 25.00% Mass Effect 2 (Overlord DLC) Combat Troops 16.67% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story To a New Adventure! 16.67% A Witch’s Tale A Witch’s Tale 16.67% Zeno Clash Forest of Freedom 12.50% Zero Escape: Virtue’s Last Reward Director 12.50% Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Vs. Magolor 8.33% Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures Episode 1: Fright of the Bumblebees Bee Chase Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 54 will be active until Friday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 53 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 55 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 54 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 54 is open until Friday August 27th at 10:00PM Pacific

