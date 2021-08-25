Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 53

Group 51 Results
|59.09%
|Sonic Generations
|Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway”
|54.55%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Aqua
|50.00%
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
|Epilogue ~The End of the Night
|40.91%
|Bayonetta
|Space harrier (Climax Mix)
|40.91%
|Mass Effect 3
|I Am Alive And I Am Not Alone
|36.36%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|BOX 16
|36.36%
|Time Travelers
|The Final Time Traveler
|31.82%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Descole’s Theme
|31.82%
|The 3rd Birthday
|Investigation of the Past [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|31.82%
|The Binding of Isaac
|The Clubbing of Isaac
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Worlds Collide [Naoshi Mizuta]
|31.82%
|Sonic Generations
|Sky Sanctuary Modern
|31.82%
|Botanicula
|Letenojo
|27.27%
|Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
|Critical Drive
|27.27%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Screwbot Factory
|27.27%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|Capital City
|22.73%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Beachside Dream
|22.73%
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] Jazz Nights and Days
|22.73%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Title Screen
|18.18%
|Skate 3
|Free Roam Soundtrack 5
|18.18%
|Mass Effect 2
|The Collector Base
|13.64%
|Tomena Sanner
|BGM 3
|13.64%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Route 4 (Summer)
|13.64%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Limo Hit
Newly Eliminated1
|36.84%
|Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask
|Pursuit
|36.84%
|Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep
|Destiny’s Union
|36.84%
|BlazBlue: Continuum Shift
|Shinsou
|36.84%
|Super Mario Galxy 2
|Staff Credits
|36.84%
|Splosion Man
|Donut Song
|36.36%
|Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc
|BOX 16
|36.36%
|Time Travelers
|The Final Time Traveler
|31.82%
|Professor Layton and the Last Specter
|Descole’s Theme
|31.82%
|The 3rd Birthday
|Investigation of the Past [Mitsuto Suzuki]
|31.82%
|The Binding of Isaac
|The Clubbing of Isaac
|31.82%
|Final Fantasy XIII-2
|Worlds Collide [Naoshi Mizuta]
|31.82%
|Sonic Generations
|Sky Sanctuary Modern
|31.82%
|Botanicula
|Letenojo
|27.27%
|Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days
|Critical Drive
|27.27%
|Rhythm Heaven Fever
|Screwbot Factory
|27.27%
|Scribblenauts Unlimited
|Capital City
|22.73%
|Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story
|Beachside Dream
|22.73%
|Sleeping Dogs
|[H-KLUB] Jazz Nights and Days
|22.73%
|Mighty Switch Force
|Title Screen
|18.18%
|Skate 3
|Free Roam Soundtrack 5
|18.18%
|Mass Effect 2
|The Collector Base
|13.64%
|Tomena Sanner
|BGM 3
|13.64%
|Pokémon Black and White
|Route 4 (Summer)
|13.64%
|Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days
|Limo Hit
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%
(Full, current standings can always be found here)
It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday August 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every song here.
Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday August 26th at 10:00PM Pacific