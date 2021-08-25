Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 53

Group 51 Results

Spoiler

59.09% Sonic Generations Vs Metal Sonic (US ver.) “Stardust Speedway”
54.55% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Aqua
50.00% Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Epilogue ~The End of the Night
40.91% Bayonetta Space harrier (Climax Mix)
40.91% Mass Effect 3 I Am Alive And I Am Not Alone
36.36% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc BOX 16
36.36% Time Travelers The Final Time Traveler
31.82% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Descole’s Theme
31.82% The 3rd Birthday Investigation of the Past [Mitsuto Suzuki]
31.82% The Binding of Isaac The Clubbing of Isaac
31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Worlds Collide [Naoshi Mizuta]
31.82% Sonic Generations Sky Sanctuary Modern
31.82% Botanicula Letenojo
27.27% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Critical Drive
27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Screwbot Factory
27.27% Scribblenauts Unlimited Capital City
22.73% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Beachside Dream
22.73% Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] Jazz Nights and Days
22.73% Mighty Switch Force Title Screen
18.18% Skate 3 Free Roam Soundtrack 5
18.18% Mass Effect 2 The Collector Base
13.64% Tomena Sanner BGM 3
13.64% Pokémon Black and White Route 4 (Summer)
13.64% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Limo Hit

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated1

Spoiler

36.84% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pursuit
36.84% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Destiny’s Union
36.84% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Shinsou
36.84% Super Mario Galxy 2 Staff Credits
36.84% Splosion Man Donut Song
Projected Final Bubble: 42.86%

[collapse]

(Full, current standings can always be found here)

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+3 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 53 will be active until Thursday August 26th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 52 is still active until 10 PM tonight; vote here. Group 54 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

Or listen to every song here.

Again, voting for group 53 is open until Thursday August 26th at 10:00PM Pacific