Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2009-2012: Group 53

Group 51 Results

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.84% Professor Layton and the Miracle Mask Pursuit 36.84% Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Destiny’s Union 36.84% BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Shinsou 36.84% Super Mario Galxy 2 Staff Credits 36.84% Splosion Man Donut Song 36.36% Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc BOX 16 36.36% Time Travelers The Final Time Traveler 31.82% Professor Layton and the Last Specter Descole’s Theme 31.82% The 3rd Birthday Investigation of the Past [Mitsuto Suzuki] 31.82% The Binding of Isaac The Clubbing of Isaac 31.82% Final Fantasy XIII-2 Worlds Collide [Naoshi Mizuta] 31.82% Sonic Generations Sky Sanctuary Modern 31.82% Botanicula Letenojo 27.27% Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days Critical Drive 27.27% Rhythm Heaven Fever Screwbot Factory 27.27% Scribblenauts Unlimited Capital City 22.73% Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story Beachside Dream 22.73% Sleeping Dogs [H-KLUB] Jazz Nights and Days 22.73% Mighty Switch Force Title Screen 18.18% Skate 3 Free Roam Soundtrack 5 18.18% Mass Effect 2 The Collector Base 13.64% Tomena Sanner BGM 3 13.64% Pokémon Black and White Route 4 (Summer) 13.64% Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days Limo Hit Projected Final Bubble: 42.86% [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,866 songs this time, in 24-song groups. That means 77 full groups, plus a 78th group of 18. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

You can listen to all songs in group 53 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every song here.

