The Thursday Politics Thread Demands Some Records

The January 6th Select Committee has requested a massive tranche of documents related to the events leading up to and concerning the Insurrection that took place on January 6th. The scope of the request is broad with requests going out to the Department of Justice, Department of the Interior, Department of Defense, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, Department of Homeland Security and the National Archives.

The requests for information delve deep into the many arms of, hmm, let’s say, the Kraken that was the opposition to Joe Biden’s victory. Requests for communication include anything involving the use of the Insurrection Act, martial law, the 25th amendment, anything regarding Pence’s role in certifying the ballots, as well as any communications from key members of the Trump White House, campaign staff, family members, organizers of the Stop The Steal rallies, and members of Far Right organizations like the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers, from about April 2020 to January 2021. Even that whole situation with the head of the General Services Administration. Does anyone even remember that?

"We have information, that I can't share with you at this point, that individuals were planning in anticipation of the election not going their way." Rep. Bennie Thompson, 1/6 Committee chair on why the committee is asking for documents as far back as April 2020. pic.twitter.com/AUAci2Bg1Y — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) August 26, 2021

So, this is a lot of information and there’s a lot of people on there who were key to spreading election misinformation and ginning up the base. The adult Trump kids (except Tiffany), the MyPillow Guy (of course), Alex Jones and his failson Owen Shroyer, Jack Pasobiec, Roger Stone, any and all of the ratfuckers, it would seem(except for Ron Watkins of 8kun, oddly). And presumably a lot of the shadier fellows ought to be making themselves scarce. Has anyone even seen Ali Alexander since the 6th?

It remains to be seen how much of this will ultimately end up in the committees hands. The previous administration has, once again, executive privilege to block the committee from receiving this information. I mean, he’s not the President anymore, so it’s up to the Biden Administration to determine what is Executive Privilege for any current or past administration, but okay.

https://tinyurl.com/3ts9dfrh.

I’d say the real problem might come from the agencies, it’s a real question of how cooperative they’ll prove to be. These are requests, not subpoenas, at this point. And even then, what comes out of this and how quickly? It’s good that something’s happening but it’s August and it’s taken this long to get here. Hopefully we have some answers sometime before the midterms.

