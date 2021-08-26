The Hail Hydra(ngea) Night Thread

Hydrangea (/haɪˈdreɪndʒiə/) common names hydrangea or hortensia, is a genus of 70–75 species of flowering plants native to Asia and the Americas. By far the greatest species diversity is in eastern Asia, notably China, Korea, and Japan. Most are shrubs 1 to 3 meters tall, but some are small trees, and others lianas reaching up to 30 m (98 ft) by climbing up trees. They can be either deciduous or evergreen, though the widely cultivated temperate species are all deciduous. –Hydrangea – Wikipedia

Today I walked through nature, and spotted some lovely hydrangea! Despite being a common fixture of flower arrangements, I had never seen a full plant before. Look at how big they are! This thing was taller than me, though that does not say much.

Although the plants are beautiful, be cautious if you have pets or children – their leaves contain cyanide!

