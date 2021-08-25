The Day Thread Eats a Lobster Roll

We’re most of the way through summer, so I hope you’ve had a chance to eat the New England traditional summer food: the lobster roll.

There are two ways to make a lobster roll:

Hot, on a toasted bun with butter

Cold, on a hot dog bun with a little mayo and optional lettuce

These are the only two ways. Salt, pepper, and lemon juice are acceptable. You know what’s not? Celery. I don’t know who looks at a lobster roll full of sweet, fresh lobster meat and decides it would be improved if it tasted of bitter crunchy water. Restaurants want us to accept this because celery is cheap filler and it’s unacceptable!

Lobster rolls go well with chips and lemonade. Happy summer!

