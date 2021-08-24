Tuesday’s Politics thread has a lot going on right now.

So here’s some stuff to talk about (like y’all need suggestions).

Well this is some bullsh*t.

Byeeeeeeee. You left your dog behind, and he’s better off. So are the people of New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has officially submitted his resignation. pic.twitter.com/PHXrYhzc6e — Anna Gronewold (@annagronewold) August 24, 2021

I know we already talked about this yesterday, but this means Giuliani is in some seriously deep poop and it just makes me happy. I’m just going to bask in the cooling breeze from this tweet for a while. Also, I’m humming “The Parnas and Fruman Show” to the tune of “The Itchy and Scratchy Show” and no I did not come up with that. Bonus points in my classic 3 emoji form if 1) you read this far, and 2) you know who did come up with it.

"Ex-Giuliani Associate Igor Fruman Plans to Plead Guilty in Illegal Contributions Case"



Lev Parnas's lawyer and SDNY U.S. Attorney's office declined comment.



Developing… @lawcrimenews https://t.co/RaySugXFWL — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) August 23, 2021

So….you know the drill. Get out there and be kind to each other, be kind to yourselves. Send some grace out into the world because it’s a hard place right now for a lot of people.

And put the cap back on your toothpaste.

