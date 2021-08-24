The Creative Endeavors Thread Braves New Augusts

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

August has long been my favorite local-specific time of year. All of our big summer festivals are over and done with, and the undergrads don’t move back en masse until the end of the month (to say nothing of the beginning of college football). There’s a gorgeously sleepy vibe that settles over the horizon which can be conducive to creative work but more often to just lazing around. I’ve used the time for both since my realization; August 2015 (while I was dating my then-girlfriend) might have been the happiest time of my life thus far, while August 2016 offered a kind of reclamation after worrying that my breakup would permanently stain such memories. That I still remember the feverish, exciting, subtly traumatic times of August 2002 (when I moved to Michigan on the slimmest of threads with no real connections and very little money) probably has a lot to do with my longtime fondness now that I’m much better established (in relative terms, at least).

Last year I swore that no matter what happened I would try and continue the tradition, and so devoted August 2020 to the long bike rides into the countryside that so enlivened the doldrums of the pandemic (as previously recounted). This year… it’s been weird, not least due to the extreme weather Michigan’s been facing down no less than the rest of North America (something like half of my co-workers lost their power last weekend due to storms and DTE, and I paid for my relative good fortune by having my Internet connection down for a day). It’s felt like I was doing things in reverse throughout the year, and getting the big rides out of the way first was a harbinger.

Starting to make the odd trip to a coffeeshop to sketch every now and again (possibly right as this thread posts!) and swinging by Reddit meetups as we all figure out how to handle the threat of the Delta variant (my county’s now well into majority vaccination, but that only means so much when much of the rest of Michigan and indeed the US lags behind, particularly with football season—still an apparent go—looming next month). Things are looking up right now in creative terms (well on track for the most painting I’ve done since summer of 2019) but who knows how long that’ll last?

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...