The Monday Politics Thread (August 23rd, 2021)

Staunch atheists show higher morals than the proudly pious, from the pandemic to climate change

When it comes to the most pressing moral issues of the day, hard-core secularists exhibit much more empathy Salon

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames Covid surge on ‘African Americans who have not been vaccinated’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said unvaccinated African Americans — not lax coronavirus precautions in states like his — are responsible for the surge in Covid-19 cases in his state. “The Covid is spreading, particularly most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated, and the Democrats like to blame Republicans on that,” Patrick told Fox News host Laura Ingraham in an interview Thursday night. “Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. Last time I checked, over 90 percent of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties, so it’s up to the Democrats to get … as many people vaccinated.” NBC News

Some Americans No Longer Believe in the Common Good

Sacrificing for the common good was something most of us were taught when I was growing up. Just a few decades later, I’m seeing people in my hometown, and all over the country, thinking only of themselves. They’re not just unwilling to make sacrifices for others during a pandemic; they’re angry about being asked to. The Atlantic

Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

Israel’s military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said. Saturday’s violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tires. At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured. AP News

Jesse Jackson and wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with Covid-19

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, were being treated at a Chicago hospital Saturday after they were diagnosed with Covid-19, their representatives said in a statement. NBC News

Full FDA approval of Pfizer Covid shot will enable vaccine requirements

Full federal approval of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine will empower businesses and universities to require vaccinations and tip hesitant Americans toward getting the jab, the surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, said on Sunday. “We already know that there are many businesses and universities that have moved toward vaccine requirements,” Murthy told CNN’s State of the Union. “And I think it’s a very reasonable thing to do to create a safe environment.” The Guardian

FDA: Don’t Take Animal Livestock Drugs to Fight COVID-19, You Idiots

US health officials have issued a new and (frankly) shocking warning: Don’t take medicine meant for animals to treat or prevent COVID-19. The Mississippi Department of Health released an official health alert on Friday saying that the state has been inundated with poison control calls from people who ingested a drug meant for livestock, according to CNN. The drug is known as ivermectin and is typically used to prevent parasites in cows and horses. Futurism

Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy

Afghan refugees have begun arriving at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin’s only active military installation, following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan last week, according to a news release from Brigadier General Chris Norrie, the Task Force McCoy Commander. Those who have arrived at the base — which is located on 60,000 acres between Tomah and Sparta — are special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other individuals at risk. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Cuba says the U.S. embargo is ‘genocidal.’ What does it really do?

Over the years, the U.S. has added more laws on the embargo, making it harsher — while also creating more exceptions. It’s now a complex set of laws with many layers. NBC News

Locked-up and fed-up: Australian voters put prime minister on notice

Kathy Chalker, a Sydney art studio owner, is just the sort of voter Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs to win the country’s next election – a long-time conservative party supporter with a small business in a swing seat. But Chalker has already decided to vote Morrison out. With her business closed indefinitely under a COVID-19 lockdown in Australia’s biggest city, Chalker blames Morrison’s government for what she sees as the blundering management of a vaccine rollout that is behind almost every other developed nation. “Why weren’t they prepared? We were all watching this happening around the world – it’s pure incompetence,” Chalker told Reuters from her home in Sydney’s western suburbs, the epicentre of a COVID-19 outbreak that is the country’s worst since the pandemic began. Yahoo News

Coronavirus digest: Israel finds vaccine booster lowers infection risk

People over 60 saw significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness compared with those who received two shots, Health Ministry data found. Deutsche Welle

2022 Midterms: Democrats Will Lose If They Don’t Change Their Messaging

This op-ed argues that Democrats need to take bold action and show voters that they’re fighting for them. Teen Vogue

Civil Rights Legend Lucille Times, Known for Montgomery Bus Boycotts, Dies at 100

A Montgomery civil rights-era legend, Lucille Times, has passed away at the age of 100. Times is known for getting in a fistfight with a bus driver in 1955. That bus driver would turn out to be driving the same bus Rosa Parks sat on only six months later. The Root

Discrimination against LGBTQ+ soldiers doesn’t stop just because a policy has been revoked

So, tomorrow I turn the big 4 0. A lot of crazy shit has happened in my time on this Earth, and a lot of it in recent years. And, not to get all sappy, but this place has helped me keep some of my sanity ever since Dikachu invited me to some silly little place called The AV Club After Dark, and I just….never left. Possibly this has been regarded as a bad idea, but it’s too late now.

In honor of my birthday, here are some things you can throw some money at:

RAICES THE Refugee AND Immigrant Center FOR Education AND Legal Services

At RAICES, we are operating on the national frontlines of the fight for immigration rights because we believe that all people have the right to seek a safe and secure future for their families. Raices Texas

MKE LGBT COMMUNITY CENTER

The mission of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center is to further develop our vibrant lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in the greater Milwaukee area, thus improving the quality of life for all of us. The mission is supported by the Center’s leadership in community building, health promotion, advocacy, and communications. MKE LGBT

Women For Afghan Women

Women for Afghan Women (WAW) is the largest women’s organization in Afghanistan, with over 850 local Afghan staff working tirelessly to provide support services to women, children, and families. Working with strategic partners and local stakeholders, WAW’s ultimate goal in Afghanistan is to transform norms of violence and oppression into that of peace and equality. WAW

International Refugee Assistance Project

The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) organizes law students and lawyers to develop and enforce a set of legal and human rights for refugees and displaced persons. Mobilizing direct legal aid, litigation, and systemic advocacy, IRAP serves the world’s most persecuted individuals and empowers the next generation of human rights leaders. IRAP

Border Refugee Assistance Fund

Thousands of migrants, mostly from Central America, are currently stranded in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, across the border from El Paso, TX. These migrants have been returned to Ciudad Juárez as a result of inhumane immigration policies. Grants from the fund will be used to support the initiatives and shelters providing for the immediate humanitarian needs of migrants in Ciudad Juárez, the majority of which have been organized by faith communities. Hope Border Institute

National Domestic Violence Hotline

24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides essential tools and support to help survivors of domestic violence so they can live their lives free of abuse. The Hotline

Native American Rights Fund

Since 1970, NARF (a 501c(3) nonprofit) has provided specialized legal assistance to Native American tribes, organizations, and individuals nationwide. NARF

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...