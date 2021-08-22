‘Free Guy’ Sticks 2nd Win With The August 20th – 22nd Box Office Weekend

This hasn’t happened too often overall this year but we have a holdover for the top spot this week as Free Guy pulled off the win. The film came in with a $18.7 million take and adds it to the week for a $58.8 million take overall.
The new films this week all came in low except for one. Paw Patrol surprised by taking second place with a $13 million take.
But when it comes to films like The Protege or The Night House and Reminiscence, they all did in the mid $3 million range for spots seven through nine.
Next weekend sees one film going live and wide next week with Candyman.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|1
|Free Guy
|20th Century Studios
|$18,790,000
|4,165
|$4,511
|$58,812,975
|2
|Paw Patrol
|Paramount
|$13,000,000
|3,184
|$4,083
|$13,000,000
|3
|Jungle Cruise
|Disney
|$6,230,000
|3,575
|$1,743
|$92,543,828
|4
|Don’t Breathe 2
|Sony
|$5,050,000
|3,005
|$1,681
|$19,672,000
|5
|Respect
|United Artists Releasing
|$3,810,742
|3,207
|$1,188
|$15,779,000
|6
|Suicide Squad, The
|Warner Bros.
|$3,410,000
|2,926
|$1,165
|$49,272,000
|7
|Protege, The
|Lionsgate
|$2,935,000
|2,577
|$1,139
|$2,935,000
|8
|Night House, The
|Searchlight
|$2,869,000
|2,240
|$1,281
|$2,869,000
|9
|Reminiscence
|Warner Bros.
|$2,000,000
|3,265
|$613
|$2,000,000
|10
|Black Widow
|Disney
|$1,157,000
|1,340
|$863
|$180,211,043
|11
|Old
|Universal
|$1,140,000
|1,547
|$737
|$45,183,000
|12
|Green Knight, The
|A24
|$572,551
|825
|$694
|$15,944,682
