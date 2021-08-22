‘Free Guy’ Sticks 2nd Win With The August 20th – 22nd Box Office Weekend

This hasn’t happened too often overall this year but we have a holdover for the top spot this week as Free Guy pulled off the win. The film came in with a $18.7 million take and adds it to the week for a $58.8 million take overall.

The new films this week all came in low except for one. Paw Patrol surprised by taking second place with a $13 million take.

But when it comes to films like The Protege or The Night House and Reminiscence, they all did in the mid $3 million range for spots seven through nine.

Next weekend sees one film going live and wide next week with Candyman.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Free Guy 20th Century Studios $18,790,000 4,165 $4,511 $58,812,975 2 Paw Patrol Paramount $13,000,000 3,184 $4,083 $13,000,000 3 Jungle Cruise Disney $6,230,000 3,575 $1,743 $92,543,828 4 Don’t Breathe 2 Sony $5,050,000 3,005 $1,681 $19,672,000 5 Respect United Artists Releasing $3,810,742 3,207 $1,188 $15,779,000 6 Suicide Squad, The Warner Bros. $3,410,000 2,926 $1,165 $49,272,000 7 Protege, The Lionsgate $2,935,000 2,577 $1,139 $2,935,000 8 Night House, The Searchlight $2,869,000 2,240 $1,281 $2,869,000 9 Reminiscence Warner Bros. $2,000,000 3,265 $613 $2,000,000 10 Black Widow Disney $1,157,000 1,340 $863 $180,211,043 11 Old Universal $1,140,000 1,547 $737 $45,183,000 12 Green Knight, The A24 $572,551 825 $694 $15,944,682

