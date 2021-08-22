Movies

‘Free Guy’ Sticks 2nd Win With The August 20th – 22nd Box Office Weekend

This hasn’t happened too often overall this year but we have a holdover for the top spot this week as Free Guy pulled off the win. The film came in with a $18.7 million take and adds it to the week for a $58.8 million take overall.

The new films this week all came in low except for one. Paw Patrol surprised by taking second place with a $13 million take.

But when it comes to films like The Protege or The Night House and Reminiscence, they all did in the mid $3 million range for spots seven through nine.

Next weekend sees one film going live and wide next week with Candyman.

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume Total
1Free Guy20th Century Studios$18,790,0004,165$4,511$58,812,975
2Paw PatrolParamount$13,000,0003,184$4,083$13,000,000
3Jungle CruiseDisney$6,230,0003,575$1,743$92,543,828
4Don’t Breathe 2Sony$5,050,0003,005$1,681$19,672,000
5RespectUnited Artists Releasing$3,810,7423,207$1,188$15,779,000
6Suicide Squad, TheWarner Bros.$3,410,0002,926$1,165$49,272,000
7Protege, TheLionsgate$2,935,0002,577$1,139$2,935,000
8Night House, TheSearchlight$2,869,0002,240$1,281$2,869,000
9ReminiscenceWarner Bros.$2,000,0003,265$613$2,000,000
10Black WidowDisney$1,157,0001,340$863$180,211,043
11OldUniversal$1,140,0001,547$737$45,183,000
12Green Knight, TheA24$572,551825$694$15,944,682

